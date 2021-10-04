Elvira's 40th Keeps Getting Better With A New NECA Figure Of The Mistress Herself

Back in 2018, Funko released an exclusive Elvira figure as part of the Spooky Empire horror convention in Orlando. However, things went absolutely bananas when only some of the figurines arrived on time. Some guests had waited in line for over twelve hours, and when it was announced that not all of them would be arriving, multiple fights broke out between full-grown adults, the cops had to be called, and arrests were made. Cassandra Peterson had to make a statement online explaining the shipping delay and called out resellers and scammers who purchased the pops that did arrive en masse, ruining the fun for everyone.

The situation was a nightmare, but a guest won the cosplay competition at Spooky Empire the following year by dressing as the beloved Funko Pop in one of the most hilarious in-jokes I've ever seen.

Figures Toy Co., Funko, Enesco, Living Dead Dolls, Royal Bobbles, Chia Pet, and even NECA's "Toony Terrors" line have all given Elvira the figurine treatment, but the newest 8-inch figure from NECA is currently available for pre-order through Entertainment Earth for a February 2022 arrival.