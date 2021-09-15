Elvira To Celebrate Her 40th Anniversary With Special Horror Marathon On Shudder

This is no unpleasant dream, my darlings, you read the title correctly. The Mistress of the Dark is returning to the world of horror hosting for a one-night movie marathon event on Shudder to celebrate her 40th anniversary.

"Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special," will be featured as part of Shudder's annual "61 Days of Halloween" lineup featuring four all-time great horror films and, of course, Elvira's sharp-tongued wit and campy commentary.

"It's always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It's going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don't want to miss it," said Elvira in the official press release.