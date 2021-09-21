Horror Icon Cassandra Peterson Comes Out In New Elvira Memoir

The populous at large is likely familiar with the art of drag thanks to the mainstream popularity of shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race" or "Dragula," but there are plenty that likely do not recognize that Elvira is the drag persona of actress Cassandra Peterson. A brash, larger-than-life, and evocative character with exaggerated features, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark would transition from late-night horror host to one of the most recognizable faces in horror history. She's the highest-selling female Halloween costume of all time and the face of a million-dollar merchandising line. From the moment she arrived on television screens in 1981 with "Elvira's Movie Macabre," this spooky, sexy, campy flirt won the hearts of millions, but was especially embraced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Probably a fabulous drag queen who understands the character, the camp, and the cheese of the genre. They exist. I should knowâ€¦ I raised most of them. https://t.co/qe9RCDPod2 pic.twitter.com/NUVrceO0jx — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) August 5, 2021

Cassandra Peterson has been a consistently outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her entire career and has stated on numerous occasions that if anyone were to take up the mantle of her legacy, it should be a drag queen. Her perfect balance of presenting sass and sexuality while simultaneously rebuffing the normies who viewed her as debaucherous has always felt empowering to so many queer people around the globe who endure the same for just trying to exist. She's never been one to shy away from her legacy, and even guest judged episodes of both "Face/Off" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" as the world's most recognizable drag queen aside from RuPaul himself.

Back in 2009, Cassandra Peterson told The San Francisco Bay Guardian:

"I always tell people I was 'raised by a pack of wild drag queens.' I was around so many drag queens and gay men when I was young... These other two drag queens, Mr. Bobby and Tawny Tan, had me dress up as a woman—which I was—and we'd do The Supremes."

Peterson would later become a Vegas showgirl at The Dunes casino, now replaced by The Bellagio. Her drag background paired with her upbringing in her aunt's costume shop as a child was the perfect storm to turn her into a drag horror icon.

Elvira the character and Cassandra Peterson the person have always had our backs, and we've been worshipping at their altar because of it.