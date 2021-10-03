Blumhouse's LGBTQ+ Horror Film Will Stream On Peacock

Last week we reported that Kevin Bacon was returning to his summer camp horror roots by joining the cast of John Logan's untitled gay conversion therapy camp horror film with Blumhouse, but the latest news out of BlumFest paints an interesting picture for the film's release.

The directorial debut of the three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter ("Hugo," "Gladiator," "The Aviator") will not be heading to theaters, but is instead heading directly to Peacock. The decision follows the news that "Halloween Kills" will hit theaters and on Peacock simultaneously for a day-and-date release after Blum admitted to botching the release of their hit slasher, "Freaky."

"Halloween Kills" is one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 and comes with a legacy and fan base spanning over 30 years, so it makes perfect sense that the film would be available in theaters as well as on streaming. That said, it's definitely a little bit of an eyebrow raise that the yet-to-be named LGBTQIA+ horror film is heading directly to Peacock without the chance of a theatrical run, possibly limiting the accessibility for the marginalized community that would be most interested in seeing it. Or perhaps this move is a brilliant way of catching the target demographic? Let's break it down.