Kevin Bacon Returns To Summer Camp With Blumhouse's Gay Conversion Horror Movie

When the prolific performer who would later become the six-degree connective tissue of all of Hollywood first made a name for himself, it wasn't with his role in "Animal House," but a little slasher no one in the cast thought anyone would actually see: "Friday the 13th." Now Kevin Bacon is heading back to summer camp, and this time he'll come face-to-face with a horror truly worse than any masked killer: gay conversion therapy.

Deadline reports that Kevin Bacon is joining the untitled horror project from Blumhouse as not only a performer, but also as an executive producer. This news follows the announcement that Bacon will be joining his wife Kyra Sedgwick's second directorial feature, "Space Oddity" and will soon be seen in the upcoming films "One Way" and the highly-anticipated remake of "The Toxic Avenger."

Bacon recently starred in the Blumhouse Productions psychological horror film "You Should Have Left," based on the 2017 book of the same name. It's exciting to see him return to his horror roots after such a varied career spanning multiple film genres; it feels like welcoming home a member of the family.