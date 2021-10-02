James Bond Producers Always Ask Two Questions Before Starting Each Movie

007 may be the number that everyone associates with James Bond, since it's his official M16 designation. However, for producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who hold the reins to Bond through Eon Productions, there are not actually seven questions they ask themselves before mounting a new Bond production. There are only two.



"No Time to Die," the 25th film in the series, brings an end to Daniel Craig's 007 tenure. There are those of us who think he's the best Bond, and there are plenty of others who are already excited to speculate about who the next Bond might be. Broccoli recently revealed that the search for the next Bond won't begin until 2022, as she and Wilson want Craig "to have his time of celebration" in the here and now of 2021.

We'll have to wait until next year at the earliest, then, to get an answer to the all-important question of, "Who is the next James Bond going to be?" (I vote for Richard Madden). In the meantime, the producers spoke to CNN (via ScreenRant), where they revealed on the two questions they always have in mind when they begin preparing to make the next Bond movie:

1. "What is the world going to be afraid of in two or three years when the film comes out?" 2. "What are the emotional and personal challenges Bond will face?"

The third unspoken question (in my mind) is, "Who is the best Bond and why is it Daniel Craig?"