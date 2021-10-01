Daily Podcast: Venom, Sam Raimi, Cruel Intentions, IMDbTV And Scarlett Johansson Vs. Disney
On the October 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including: Venom, Sam Raimi, Cruel Intentions, IMDbTV and Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Peter (og Ryan): Venom: Let There Be Carnage Just Had The Second-Best Preview Night Of The Pandemic
- Ben: Sam Raimi Was Reluctant To Direct Doctor Strange 2 After The Reaction To Spider-Man 3
-
Peter: Cruel Intentions Reboot Coming to Amazon and IMDb TV
-
Ben (og Lex): After Two Months, Disney And Scarlett Johansson Settle Lawsuit
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.