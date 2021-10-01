Sam Raimi Was Reluctant To Direct Doctor Strange 2 After The Reaction To Spider-Man 3

People who are going back and checking out the pre-MCU Marvel movies may not know this, but "Spider-Man 3" is not what Raimi originally envisioned. The movie's producers essentially forced the filmmaker to include the character of Venom into the story and shoehorn in another potential love interest for Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) in the form of Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard). As a result, the movie feels overstuffed and scattered, unable to sustain the weight of all it's being asked to carry.

In the end, everything seemed to turn out (mostly) fine. Venom eventually got his due with a successful franchise, and Raimi seems to have gotten over the Internet's harsh reaction and ended up back in the Marvel fold, taking an improv-heavy approach to "Doctor Strange 2." The only thing left behind is Raimi's unmade version of "Spider-Man 4," which would have incorporated Mysterio, Vulture, and Black Cat – and given how crowded "Spider-Man 3" felt, it might actually be a good thing that the fourth movie never materialized.