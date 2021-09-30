Insecure Season 5 Trailer: Issa Rae's Comedy Series Is Coming To An End

Between all of the precarious slivers of scenes, the trailer is fueled by some sweet moments, like Issa confiding in her insecurities with Molly as they walk through Stanford's campus and Molly bonding with Kelli over the complex nature of friendships. And because the show's soundtrack never disappoints, the trailer kicks off with a yet-to-be-released Saweetie song titled "Get It Girl" and ends with "Gravity" by Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, The Creator. Add them to your favorite playlist now, you're going to need something to listen to while you wait for the rest of the soundtrack to be revealed.

Will everything get tied up in a neat bow and delivered to our TVs like a present? Or will some threads be left hanging, leaving us to wonder about what might have been? We can't know for sure, but at the very least it seems like some of the questions raised during the last season will be finally answered, and no matter what happens, it'll be one hell of a ride. There won't be another show quite like "Insecure," but when it's all over, at least we can take solace in Rae's upcoming projects. She's executive producing a ton of shows, including "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," "Rap Sh*t," and so much more.

"Insecure" season 5 will debut Sunday, October 24 on HBO.