Insecure Season 5 Trailer: The HBO Comedy Series Is Coming To An End

Just as the title indicates, "Insecure" is all about the struggle of living live through all your doubts. Personally, I came to the series much too late, binging it in the early days of quarantine. Running through the show is like catching up with friends — albeit very chaotic friends who make more mistakes than should be possible and can't hear you when you yell about how unreasonable they're being. But, all the same, the greatness of "Insecure" is its ease.

The authenticity is courtesy of Rae and her ever-talented castmates, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Natasha Rothwell. HBO promises that this season "continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives."

Rae announced that this would be the final season back in January confirming that five seasons were always part of her vision for the character's arc. This fifth season allows her to end the show on her own terms and go out on a high note.

Even though we may not see her rapping to her reflection and hyping herself up on HBO, Issa Rae won't be going anywhere. She's more in demand than ever, both as an actress and a producer. Rae is slated to star as Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman), in an upcoming "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse" sequel. There, we'll get to see her in animated form, shooting webs and taking down villains. Live-action Rae is in our future, too, as the star of "Vengeance," a horror movie from writer-director B.J. Novak. She'll also continue to executive produce (and maybe even guest star on) "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

"Insecure" returns for its final season on Sunday, October 24. The final ten episodes will debut weekly on HBO and HBO Max.