Superhero Bits: DC Is Launching NFTs, Spider-Man 2 Video Game Is Going Darker & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" gives us phone wallpapers

Wonder Woman is bestowed a great honor

DC gets into the NFT game

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" video game is going to be dark