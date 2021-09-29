Another Macbeth This Way Comes, Starring Daniel Craig On Broadway

"Macbeth" is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning on March 29, 2022, and opening night set for April 28, 2022. "Macbeth" will be directed by Sam Gold, whose helming of "Fun Home" won the 2015 Tony Award for best direction of a musical. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas," director Sam Gold said in a statement (via Broadway Buzz). "I can't wait to get started!"

The Lady Macbeth to Craig's Scottish king will be Ruth Negga. Both Craig and Negga have experience with Shakespeare and New York theater. Craig previously appeared in Gold's 2016 New York Theatre Workshop-directed run of "Othello," alongside David Oyelowo. Negga recently made her New York theatrical debut in the Gate Theater of Dublin's 2020 production of "Hamlet," which opened at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn under the direction of Yaël Farber. "Macbeth" will be Negga's Broadway debut.

Broccoli released her own statement:

"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."