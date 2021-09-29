Another Macbeth This Way Comes, Starring Daniel Craig On Broadway
Daniel Craig is following up his final turn as James Bond in "No Time to Die" with a run on Broadway. He'll be taking on one of Shakespeare's most famous roles as the title character in a revival of "Macbeth." The play will see him reteaming with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who will produce the Broadway run, and Ruth Negga ("Preacher") will star opposite Craig as Lady Macbeth.
Lots of Love for the Scottish Play
"Macbeth" is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning on March 29, 2022, and opening night set for April 28, 2022. "Macbeth" will be directed by Sam Gold, whose helming of "Fun Home" won the 2015 Tony Award for best direction of a musical. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas," director Sam Gold said in a statement (via Broadway Buzz). "I can't wait to get started!"
The Lady Macbeth to Craig's Scottish king will be Ruth Negga. Both Craig and Negga have experience with Shakespeare and New York theater. Craig previously appeared in Gold's 2016 New York Theatre Workshop-directed run of "Othello," alongside David Oyelowo. Negga recently made her New York theatrical debut in the Gate Theater of Dublin's 2020 production of "Hamlet," which opened at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn under the direction of Yaël Farber. "Macbeth" will be Negga's Broadway debut.
Broccoli released her own statement:
"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."
Wait, What About the Macbeth Movie?
Here's the official synopsis for Gold's adaptation of "Macbeth" (in case you don't already know the story):
A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power — and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.
This isn't the only "Macbeth" getting attention right now; Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" film is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit. So, what's with the sudden interest in one of Shakespeare's most famous works? There have been scores of "Macbeth" adaptations over the years, but two big-name adaptations at the same time is unusual. Maybe next year they'll finally give "The Taming of the Shrew" its proper due.
Tickets for the Broadway run of "Macbeth" will go on sale to the general public at Telecharge starting Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10am ET.