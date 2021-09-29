Saturday Night Live Director Don Roy King Leaving The Series After 15 Seasons

Don Roy King earned 11 Emmys for his work on "Saturday Night Live," including one this year, bringing his total to 12 Emmys (he earned a Daytime Emmy back in 1977 for "The Mike Douglas Show," so King has been around for a long time). The Directors Guild of America has also given King seven awards, and he's been nominated eight other times by his fellow directors.

King started his career in news broadcasting back in Pennsylvania, where he grew up, and graduated to major daytime television by directing episodes of staples such as "Good Morning America" on ABC and "This Morning" on CBS. But it's his work on "SNL" that he's best known for, and tackling a show like that is no easy feat. Get a taste for what King dealt with for every new episode of "SNL" in this look behind the scenes:

The chaotic nature of "SNL" is one of the main reasons the series has had only five total directors in its entire history. Dave Wilson directed from 1975-1986 and then returned from 1989-1995. Paul Miller had three years from 1986-1989, and Beth McCarthy Miller took the helm from 1995-2006 before Don Roy King came along.