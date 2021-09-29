Extended Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Lets There Be Lots And Lots Of Carnage

PlayStation, being a product of Sony, debuted an extended clip that reveals serial killer Cletus Kasady's transformation into the deadly symbiote villain Carnage. Just a Kasady is about to undergo lethal injection for his crimes against humanity, his blood appears to fight back against the rapid fluid death. Then his body starts sprouting gnarly branches very similar to those that explode from within Eddie Brock when the symbiote Venom, but instead of being black and tarry, they're red and muscle-like.

Carnage wastes no time dispatching with those who would try to subdue Cletus Kasady. After busting out of the lethal injection restraints, he tears through the rest of the Ravencroft Institute. The new symbiote doesn't have any problem dealing with the armed guards who try to take him down with bullets, because he can shift his body to create holes for the bullets to pass right through him. That's a pretty neat trick. Carnage also has quite a far reach, using his spindly body to branch out long tentacles that strike and grip, throwing people all about the place.

But easily the grossest way that Carnage takes out a prison guard is by jamming his oversized tongue down their throat. It's pretty unsettling to say the least, and I'm wondering how well that's going to work when he has to go tongue-to-tongue with Venom. I'm pretty sure Eddie Brock's symbiote sidekick wouldn't have any problem just biting that tongue clean off.

The early buzz on "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is that it delivers more of the same twisted silliness as the first movie. Tom Hardy's dedication to his eccentric performance as a man troubled by a symbiote taking over his body and creating a voice inside his head that hungers to eat human flesh is what made "Venom" more enjoyable that it had any right to be, and as long as the sequel keeps that going, we should be in for some fun.

Andy Serkis directs "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which arrives in theaters this week on October 1, 2021.