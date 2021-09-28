Kevin Smith Shares Details On His Phone Call With Marvel's Kevin Feige

Kevin Smith's long and winding career has left him with some zany credits in his filmography — and even zanier behind-the-scenes stories.

Back in the day, he shared some of those stories onstage in his "Evening with Kevin Smith" series of DVDs. Since then, the proliferation of podcasts, Smodcasts, movie vlogs and blogs, and social media has made it even easier to hear the unfiltered thoughts of Smith and other filmmakers.

Smith's experience with "Superman Lives" — an unrealized movie that almost starred Nicolas Cage as Superman — is the stuff of Hollywood legend. It famously involved dealing with the demands for giant spiders and other things on the part of producer Jon Peters, who is now a character played by Bradley Cooper in Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie, "Licorice Pizza."

It was Marvel Studios producer, Kevin Feige, who called Smith up to wish him well after he had a heart attack. Smith related the story in a new interview with Uproxx, where he said:

"I was like, 'I almost died, and now they're going to offer me a Marvel movie. I'm going to have to turn this guy down, but this is lovely.' [Feige] called, and he said the loveliest things, man. He goes, 'Look. When I heard about the heart attack,' he's going, 'it really affected me, because, as a kid from New Jersey who made a movie, you meant something to me. Your journey meant something to me. I'm so glad you're alive.' I'm like, 'Thanks, man. That means a lot.' I expected him to be like, 'Okay, so, now, let's get down to business,' but he was like, 'All right, Kev, be good,' and hung up, and that was it."