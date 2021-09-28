Sufjan Stevens Has A New Album Inspired By Movies Including The Thing, Point Break, Hellraiser 3, And More

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is known for the theming of his albums. His newest, "A Beginner's Mind," which dropped on September 24, 2021, is themed to movies instead of states. Apparently, he and his musical collaborator for this album, Angelo De Augustine, were writing songs by day and watching movies by night.

Their taste in movies (via Polygon) is eclectic. Stevens is a fan of horror, so there's some of that in there ("Night of the Living Dead," "The Thing"), as well as some action fare ("Point Break," "Mad Max") and National Film Registry classics ("All About Eve," "She's Gotta Have It.") Where else are you going to find a song inspired by "Return to Oz"?

I'm here for anything related to "The Silence of the Lambs," including songs from an indie rocker who has recorded more than one Christmas album. What's even quirkier is Stevens and Augustine's commingling of sequels like "Hellraiser III" and "Bring It On Again." I'm also here for any song with lyrics about Cenobites. I mean, how much of a Pinhead would you have to be not to get on board with that?

At one point, Stevens was supposed to be undertaking a project whereby he would record one album themed to each of the fifty United States. However, he only got through two of them, Michigan and Illinois. He later admitted that the so-called "Fifty States Project" was a promo gimmick. It still gave us songs like "Chicago" and "Come On! Feel the Illinoise," so no one's complaining.

Read on for the full tracklisting of "A Beginner's Mind," along with the movies that inspired it.