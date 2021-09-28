VOTD: Compare The Netflix Cowboy Bebop Opening Credits With The Original Anime
Fans of the anime series "Cowboy Bebop" were thrilled to see the opening credits for the live-action Netflix adaptation matched the original's jazzy, colorful style. Now, Netflix decided to show off just how closely they were able to mimic the original anime intro, by posting a side-by-side comparison video to their Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel.
Keeping Bebop Jazzy
The original "Cowboy Bebop" series debuted in Japan in 1998. In 2001, the anime series was the first to debut on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim block, which introduced it to American audiences. The series has a massive worldwide fanbase, and is considered one of the most popular and successful anime of all time. While the live-action version's showrunner, André Nemec, has said that the show will remain loyal to the canon, concerned fans might still worry. (After all, most live-action anime adaptations are absolutely terrible.)
The side-by-side comparison of moments from the new opening sequence with the original shows just how seriously the creative forces behind the Netflix adaptation are taking things. When they can't create a direct shot-for-shot remake, they still manage to maintain the series' style. We already knew that John Cho would be absolute perfection as the stylish space cowboy Spike Spiegel, but seeing him lit in silhouette while lighting a cigarette cements it. We also get to see Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) re-enacting some of their most memorable looks in the opening credits. Perhaps the most important thing, though, is that we get a chance to see the live-action version of Ein, the crew's genius Welsh Corgi. Who's a good boy? Ein is!
One other neat thing to note is that original series composer Yoko Kanno is also writing music for the Netflix series. The intro also uses the anime's classic theme song, "Tank!" by the band Seatbelts.
See Ya Soon, Space Cowboy
So what is "Cowboy Bebop" anyway?
Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's upcoming "Cowboy Bebop" series:
"Cowboy Bebop" is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.
"Cowboy Bebop" hits Netflix on November 19, 2021.