VOTD: Compare The Netflix Cowboy Bebop Opening Credits With The Original Anime

The original "Cowboy Bebop" series debuted in Japan in 1998. In 2001, the anime series was the first to debut on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim block, which introduced it to American audiences. The series has a massive worldwide fanbase, and is considered one of the most popular and successful anime of all time. While the live-action version's showrunner, André Nemec, has said that the show will remain loyal to the canon, concerned fans might still worry. (After all, most live-action anime adaptations are absolutely terrible.)

The side-by-side comparison of moments from the new opening sequence with the original shows just how seriously the creative forces behind the Netflix adaptation are taking things. When they can't create a direct shot-for-shot remake, they still manage to maintain the series' style. We already knew that John Cho would be absolute perfection as the stylish space cowboy Spike Spiegel, but seeing him lit in silhouette while lighting a cigarette cements it. We also get to see Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) re-enacting some of their most memorable looks in the opening credits. Perhaps the most important thing, though, is that we get a chance to see the live-action version of Ein, the crew's genius Welsh Corgi. Who's a good boy? Ein is!

One other neat thing to note is that original series composer Yoko Kanno is also writing music for the Netflix series. The intro also uses the anime's classic theme song, "Tank!" by the band Seatbelts.