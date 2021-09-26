Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Announces A New Year's Eve Premiere

Since John Kreese (Martin Kove), the villainous sensei from "The Karate Kid," has returned and taken over Cobra Kai dojo, Daniel and Johnny are taking a break from their rivalry to work together in an effort to take him down. Now the students of Johnny's Eagle Fang and Daniel's Miyagi-do are working together too, which is bound to create some tension. These students have been at each other's throats since the beginning of the series, and Daniel and Johnny's different teaching styles will likely create some confusion for them too.

Don't forget, Kreese isn't the only returning foe from the "Karate Kid" franchise that Daniel and Johnny will have to deal with. As has been teased before, Thomas Ian Griffiths is returning as Terry Silver, the villain from "The Karate Kid Part III." A teaser from back in May featured the bad guy's signature ponytail in a dramatic silhouette as we heard his famous lines, ""If a man can't stand, he can't fight. If a man can't breathe, he can't fight. If a man can't see, he can't fight." Towards the end of this new trailer, you can see Terry Silver showing up to Cobra Kai, and his reunion with Kreese is certainly going to heat up the dojo's beef with Johnny and Daniel.

While it might seem like "Cobra Kai" could soon be running out of old franchise characters to bring back, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix. In fact, "Cobra Kai" creator Jon Hurwitz has announced that there are plans in the works to have an entire "Cobra Kai" extended universe that branches out beyond this primary story. So even when "Cobra Kai" comes to an end, the karate conflicts won't be over.