Dexter Podcast Will Dissect The New Show, Get Into The Gory Details

Reynolds promises in this teaser that he will explore "all things 'Dexter'" through the podcast. This will include discussions with members of the "Dexter: New Blood" cast and crew, including Dexter himself, Michael C. Hall. One can only hope that John Lithgow, who is reprising his role as the Trinity Killer in "New Blood" (even though his character died in the original series) will made a podcast appearance as well.

The 10-episode revival of the "Dexter" universe is one that raised a lot of eyebrows and some hopes for "Dexter" fans. The season 8 finale of the original show is panned as one of the worst series finales of all times, something that even Showtime's president, Gary Levine, even admits to.

"New Blood" won't pretend that the first finale didn't happen, but it will blithely move on from it. Here's the official synopsis of what the series will focus on:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

In addition to Hall, the cast of "New Blood" includes Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Clancy Brown. Clyde Phillips has returned as showrunner, and he's executive producing with Reynolds, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Marcos Siega, and Bill Carraro.

The podcast will kick off on October 1, 2021 with six special episodes that reflect on the original series. Starting November 7, 2021 — when the first episode of "Dexter: New Blood" premieres on Showtime — the podcast will drop every Tuesday to dissect and break down each "New Blood" episode.