Star Wars Bits: Disney+ Day, The Book Of Boba Fett, Quantic Dream's Star Wars Video Game, Star Wars: Visions, And More!

In addition to the Indy Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points Podcast recently celebrated "7 Days of Dengar" with a series of podcasts devoted to everyone's favorite toilet paper-swathed bounty hunter! Also, be sure to check out "Back to The Bad Batch," in which Jason and Gabe take a look back at the most recent "Star Wars" animated series.

"We're going back to The Bad Batch! It's been just about a month since we've seen our Bad Batcher buddies and because we miss them we're looking back at all the greatness that was in season one. Join us as we discuss the themes of the season, the wonderful Omega, our favorite episodes and much, much more. So call up Soda Fett, celebrate the love and listen today!" Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin go deep on "Star Wars: Visions" with executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki.

"Star Wars: Visions is HERE! Caitlin and Charlotte react to the newest anime-style series in this spoiler-filled discussion! First, we sit down with Executive Producer James Waugh and Producer Kanako Shirasaki to discuss the series as a whole and the creation process. We also ask them an abbreviated version of our Star Wars dinner question. Then, we share our initial reactions to the show and go through each short." Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," queerly. In their latest episode of "Pink Milk After Dark," they talk all about the music of the saga!

"There are the Pew Pew Pews, there are the actors, the dialogue, the special effects and the sound effects but nothing moves us like the music of Star Wars. Tonight the After Dark crew talks some of our favorite musical things from each of the trilogies and some from the shows as well. Whether it's "Parade of the Ewoks," "Rey's Theme," or anything from The Mandalorian we're going to talk about it!" Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with Bryan Barry from the aforementioned Pink Milk!

"Bryan Barry from the Pink Milk podcast joins us to talk about Star Wars from the perspective of the LGBTQ community, the lessons learned from Star Wars, and sharing the saga with his children." Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode delves into one of the saga's most "Bombad Moments" – Luke Skywalker's last stand on Crait. Listen here.

Additionally, On November 6, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Pete Fletzer and Scotty Jayro will host PODATHON 2, a day-long livestream of content creators from around the "Star Wars" community to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. If you are interested in donating money or an item for auction/giveaways, please contact ThePodAThon@gmail.com. You can also donate directly to the event's Make-A-Wish page.

Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by Michael Nipp from the Deucecast Movie Show to talk about themes of Retreat in "The Empire Strikes Back." Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of StarWarsNewsNet.com. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate about Sung Kang's role in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series for Disney+.

"Sung Kang revealed his character wields a lightsaber in the upcoming 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, the question is will he be a Jedi or an Inquisitor? We discuss that and more including Lawrence Kasdan directing a six-part docuseries on George Lucas and ILM." Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty review the new "Star Wars" audio drama "The High Republic: Tempest Runner" and so much more!

"In this episode, Rachael and Kirsty discuss 'Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale, 'Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales,' the remake of the 'Knights of the Old Republic' video game for PS5, and Thandiwe Newton's comments regarding her character's unfortunate departure from 'Solo.' We then round off the show with a discussion of the new Star Wars audio drama 'Tempest Runner', discussing how it fits into the wider mythos of the High Republic and our latest discoveries regarding the correct pronunciation of Marchion Ro." Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, "We Ain't Grateful," listen here.

On Bespin's Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), "Star Wars" scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general.

"Join Bespin and Nick this week as they chat about the 'Knights of the Old Republic' remake, 'The Mandalorian' season three filming, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' 'The Matrix: Resurrections,' 'Marvel's What If?,' 'Hawkeye,' Sony's upcoming 'Spider-Man 2' and 'Wolverine' games and much more!" Listen here.