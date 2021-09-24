Star Wars Bits: Disney+ Day, The Book Of Boba Fett, Quantic Dream's Star Wars Video Game, Star Wars: Visions, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- Disney+ Day Celebrates Boba Fett
- Ludwig Göransson Will Reportedly Score "The Book of Boba Fett"
- Is There a "Star Wars" Video Game in the Works From Quantic Dream?
- Hasbro's "Star Wars: Droids" Figures
- "Star Wars" Podcast & YouTube Round-Up
- And more!
Disney+ Day Celebrates Boba Fett
On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, in which subscribers will be treated to new content releases across the streaming service's iconic brands — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In a press release announcing the event, Disney revealed that a new documentary special about Boba Fett will premiere as part of the inaugural Disney+ Day.
It's unclear if this special, which will celebrate "the origins and legacy" of the legendary bounty hunter, will include a behind-the-scenes look at "The Book of Boba Fett," but it's likely that some new information about the highly-anticipated series will be unveiled.
Ludwig Göransson Will Reportedly Score The Book of Boba Fett
According to Film Music Reporter, Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson ("The Mandalorian") is returning to the galaxy far, far away to score "The Book of Boba Fett." Göransson won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding music composition for a series in 2020 for "The Mandalorian ("Chapter 8: Redemption") and in 2021 for "Chapter 16: The Rescue" — not to mention an Oscar for Marvel's "Black Panther" — so it's easy to see why Lucasfilm and Disney would be eager to bring the composer, conductor, and record producer back for this spin-off series.
Executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, "The Book of Boba Fett" will premiere on Disney+ in December.
Is There a Star Wars Video Game in the Works From Quantic Dream?
A new "Star Wars" video game is rumored to be in development from Quantic Dream, the French company behind interactive narrative games like "Heavy Rain," "Beyond: Two Souls," and "Detroit: Become Human." According to Tom Henderson of DualShockers, the studio has been developing a "Star Wars" title for approximately 18 months. Kotaku confirms the report, adding that the gameplay of this new title will be more dynamic than any of Quantic Dream's previous games:
"According to [our source], Quantic Dream has indeed been working on a Star Wars game for approximately a year and a half, but it won't be the conventional type of quick-time-event-driven game we've come to expect from the French studio. Instead, they said, the game will have more traditional action gameplay, and possibly even open world and multiplayer elements."
Also, Bespin Bulletin reported that Quantic Dream opened a new studio in Montréal for the purposes of developing a new title:
"In February of this year, Quantic Dreams launched a new studio in Montreal and hired industry veteran Stéphane D'Astous who previously established Eidos Montreal, best known for their Deux Ex games. QD also hired gameplay director, Yohan Cazaux, who worked on multiple Assassins Creed titles such as Black Flag, Origins and was the lead on the recently released, Valhalla. The new studio wouldn't be working on a separate project, but would be working with QD's Paris studio on one singular title."
Upcoming Star Wars Comics From Marvel and IDW
Marvel's epic "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover event continues with "Star Wars" #17, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan. In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of the upcoming issue, Darth Vader hunts young Luke Skywalker down while Leia, Lando, and Chewie attempt to rescue Han Solo. Additionally, IDW Publishing's "Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle" #2 will send shivers down your spine with the scary story "Attack of the 50-Foot Wookiee." Both comics arrive on September 29 and are available for pre-order on Comixology.
Check out StarWars.com for a look at all the Marvel "Star Wars" titles coming November, including "Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows" #2, "Star Wars: The High Republic" #11, "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra" #16, "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters" #18, and "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #18.
Hasbro's Star Wars: Droids Action Figures
As part of the company's ongoing Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary celebration, Hasbro just revealed some new retro-themed "Star Wars" figures inspired by "Star Wars: Droids." There's a Black Series 6-inch Boba Fett, based on the bounty hunter's appearance on the '80s animated series, as well as Vintage Collection releases of Fett and the animated versions of R2-D2 and C-3PO, complete with gold coins!
Check out the video above from Bossk's Bounty for more info on these gorgeous figures and grab 'em while you can at Target!
Star Wars Podcast Round-Up
In addition to the Indy Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points Podcast recently celebrated "7 Days of Dengar" with a series of podcasts devoted to everyone's favorite toilet paper-swathed bounty hunter! Also, be sure to check out "Back to The Bad Batch," in which Jason and Gabe take a look back at the most recent "Star Wars" animated series.
"We're going back to The Bad Batch! It's been just about a month since we've seen our Bad Batcher buddies and because we miss them we're looking back at all the greatness that was in season one. Join us as we discuss the themes of the season, the wonderful Omega, our favorite episodes and much, much more. So call up Soda Fett, celebrate the love and listen today!" Listen here.
On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin go deep on "Star Wars: Visions" with executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki.
"Star Wars: Visions is HERE! Caitlin and Charlotte react to the newest anime-style series in this spoiler-filled discussion! First, we sit down with Executive Producer James Waugh and Producer Kanako Shirasaki to discuss the series as a whole and the creation process. We also ask them an abbreviated version of our Star Wars dinner question. Then, we share our initial reactions to the show and go through each short." Listen here.
Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars," queerly. In their latest episode of "Pink Milk After Dark," they talk all about the music of the saga!
"There are the Pew Pew Pews, there are the actors, the dialogue, the special effects and the sound effects but nothing moves us like the music of Star Wars. Tonight the After Dark crew talks some of our favorite musical things from each of the trilogies and some from the shows as well. Whether it's "Parade of the Ewoks," "Rey's Theme," or anything from The Mandalorian we're going to talk about it!" Listen here.
Around the Galaxy is a one-hour "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. In the latest episode, Pete speaks with Bryan Barry from the aforementioned Pink Milk!
"Bryan Barry from the Pink Milk podcast joins us to talk about Star Wars from the perspective of the LGBTQ community, the lessons learned from Star Wars, and sharing the saga with his children." Listen here.
Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode delves into one of the saga's most "Bombad Moments" – Luke Skywalker's last stand on Crait. Listen here.
Additionally, On November 6, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Pete Fletzer and Scotty Jayro will host PODATHON 2, a day-long livestream of content creators from around the "Star Wars" community to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. If you are interested in donating money or an item for auction/giveaways, please contact ThePodAThon@gmail.com. You can also donate directly to the event's Make-A-Wish page.
Podcast of the Whills treats "Star Wars" like a sacred text. In the latest episode, host Nick Mielke is joined by Michael Nipp from the Deucecast Movie Show to talk about themes of Retreat in "The Empire Strikes Back." Listen here.
The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of StarWarsNewsNet.com. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate about Sung Kang's role in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series for Disney+.
"Sung Kang revealed his character wields a lightsaber in the upcoming 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, the question is will he be a Jedi or an Inquisitor? We discuss that and more including Lawrence Kasdan directing a six-part docuseries on George Lucas and ILM." Listen here.
On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty review the new "Star Wars" audio drama "The High Republic: Tempest Runner" and so much more!
"In this episode, Rachael and Kirsty discuss 'Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale, 'Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales,' the remake of the 'Knights of the Old Republic' video game for PS5, and Thandiwe Newton's comments regarding her character's unfortunate departure from 'Solo.' We then round off the show with a discussion of the new Star Wars audio drama 'Tempest Runner', discussing how it fits into the wider mythos of the High Republic and our latest discoveries regarding the correct pronunciation of Marchion Ro." Listen here.
Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, "We Ain't Grateful," listen here.
On Bespin's Other Bits (BOB The Podcast), "Star Wars" scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general.
"Join Bespin and Nick this week as they chat about the 'Knights of the Old Republic' remake, 'The Mandalorian' season three filming, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' 'The Matrix: Resurrections,' 'Marvel's What If?,' 'Hawkeye,' Sony's upcoming 'Spider-Man 2' and 'Wolverine' games and much more!" Listen here.
YouTube Round-Up
On Adam Savage's Tested, objects conservator Raina Chao explains some of the challenges she and her team are facing in turning Poe Dameron's X-Wing from "Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker" into a display piece for the National Air and Space Museum.
Have you checked out Silver's Star Wars Thrifting channel? A true scavenger girl, Silver visits flea markets and thrift stores in search of Star Wars treasures.
On the latest episode of Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James look back at "The Making of Star Wars."
On Holochronicles, collectors Andy and Josh have a Star Wars family game night!
Star Wars Explained has an excellent video with 63 Easter eggs, references, and connections you may have missed in "Star Wars: Visions."
Check out this raw news footage of the Japanese premiere of "Star Wars" from June, 1978.
Justin's Collection has an unboxing and review of STK Workshop's 1:1 replica of the original Millennium Falcon movie prop!
The Resistance Broadcast looks at the 12 most unintentionally funny moments in the saga.
Speaking of The Resistance Broadcast, Lacey at Star Wars News Net reviews "Star Wars: Visions"
On This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away!