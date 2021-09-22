Superhero Bits: Black Widow's Effect On Talent Deals, Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Game Reactions & More

"Eternals" is the next MCU movie set to hit theaters. It is taking a batch of relatively unknown characters and putting them at the center of what may well be Disney's next big franchise. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the movie has been given an official rating by the MPAA. Like virtually every other Marvel movie, it is PG-13. Unlike other movies in this universe, however, we are going to venture into sexy territory. Here's what the MPAA says in its reasoning for the rating:

"Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality."

Brief sexuality, you say? That sounds quite unlike the MCU. We haven't gotten to spend too much sexy time with these superheroes in the past. This is beyond "suggestive content." We'll see what that ultimately amounts to when "Eternals" hits theaters on November 5, 2021.