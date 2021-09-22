New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Posters Bring The Next Generation Together
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is less than two months away from hitting theaters, and so help me, if the COVID-19 pandemic pushes this movie back again, I will summon Gozer the Gozerian to destroy this planet once and for all. Those who attended CinemaCon last month were lucky enough to catch an early screening of the entire movie, and the early buzz is full of praise so far. As for the rest of us, we'll have to settle for two new "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" posters that finally assemble the entire cast of the next generation of paranormal exterminators. See them below.
The Third Act Sky Beam Returns
The first new poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has the new cast standing in the middle of downtown Summerville, Oklahoma as lightning shoots into the sky with ominous clouds circling around it. This isn't the first time we've seen that haunting atmosphere. Not only have there been many world-ending sky beams in recent blockbuster history, but the original "Ghostbusters" may have been the first to use that plot device as a third act climax. So we can't really get mad at director Jason Reitman for bringing that trope back when Gozer the Gozerian did it the first time around (and the flattop appears to be back again).
Carrie Coon Might Be Afraid of Ghosts
The second poster reverses the perspective on (almost) the whole new cast of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," this time shifting to the front as they look at the aforementioned third act sky beam. This time we can see the faces of the young new Ghostbusters played by Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor. Paul Rudd also joins them as their high school teacher, ghost trap in-hand.
However, strangely absent from this poster is Carrie Coon, despite the fact that she can be seen in the other poster holding the PKE meter (which seems pointless since it's clear where the paranormal activity is coming from). Maybe she was too scared for this poster. Then again, perhaps she's dressed up as the "Ghostbusters" logo in the title. After all, she's a great actress, so she would have no problem disguising herself in such a way.
Not pictured in either of the posters are the original "Ghostbusters," despite being confirmed to make appearances in the movie. That's likely because Sony Pictures wants to keep the marketing focused on the next generation. Plus, it makes for a much better "surprise" when they arrive in the movie, even though we've already seen the old gang as action figures. I wouldn't be surprised if we get a poster featuring the old and young Ghostbusters after the movie hits theaters.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is slated to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021.