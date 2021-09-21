Kathryn Hahn Has Been Cast As Joan Rivers In Showtime's The Comeback Girl

According to Variety, Kathryn Hahn — best known for "Crossing Jordan," her guest appearances on "Parks and Recreation," the excellent Netflix film "Private Life," the HBO series "Mrs. Fletcher," and most recently her Emmy-nominated turn as Agatha Harkness in "WandaVision" — is set to play Joan Rivers at a particularly turbulent time in the late public figure's life.

"The Comeback Girl" will be a Showtime series that chronicles Rivers' falling-out with talk show host Johnny Carson, of "The Tonight Show," after spending much of the 1980s as his regular guest host. Her departure to start up her own talk show, titled "The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers," caused the two icons to become estranged and also coincided with the death of her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, by suicide. Here's the official logline for the show:

Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne...and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.

Hahn will also executive produce the show, while Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "Love, Simon") will serve as director and executive producer, and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce. Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will serve as executive producers for Atlas Entertainment, while Sarah Schechter and David Madden will fill the same role for Berlanti Productions. Joan Rivers sadly passed away in 2014 from complications stemming from a routine endoscopic procedure, leaving behind a massive legacy that "The Comeback Girl" will attempt to live up to.