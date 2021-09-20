Star Wars: Visions Features The Return Of Temuera Morrison As Boba Fett

Temuera Morrison is known for playing Aquaman's father, and, oh yeah, some character named Boba Fett. Morrison will be back in Fett's Mandalorian armor in "The Book of Boba Fett" this December, but before that, you'll be able to hear his voice in "Star Wars: Visions."

"Star Wars: Visions" is a nine-episode anime anthology that premieres on Disney+ on September 22, 2021. The series is produced by seven different Japanese animation studios, so each episode will have its own different look and feel. According to ScreenRant, Morrison will voice Boba Fett in the English dub of an episode called "Tatooine Rhapsody," with Akio Kaneda providing the character's voice in the Japanese version.

If "Tatooine Rhapsody" sounds like a slant rhyme on "Bohemian Rhapsody," well, you may not be so far off there. Collider reports that "Tatooine Rhapsody" will be a "rock opera." We recently looked at who some of the heroes and villains will be in "Star Wars: Visions," and while there are many new characters, there will also be some returning faces. Fett is one of those and another one is Jabba the Hutt.

Jabba will also be appearing in "Tatooine Rhapsody," which means we could very well see a duet between him and Fett. I have no doubt Jabba's singing voice is positively operatic. There's no word yet on whether Morrison will be doing his own singing as Fett.