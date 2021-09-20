Superhero Bits: Listen To Batman: The Audio Adventures Now, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Could Return & More

After a recent viral online movement gained steam, it sounds like discussion are happening between Disney and Capcom to do something with "Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes," the beloved fighting game featuring characters from Marvel Comics and Capcom video games like "Mega Man" and "Street Fighter."

After content creator Maximillian Dood started the movement with the hashtag #FREEMVC2, the company Digital Eclipse, who has created recent ports of other classic Disney and Capcom games, said the two companies are listening. Digital Eclipse's Mike Mika told GamerHubTV (via CBR), "The reaction to [#FREEMVC2] was incredible. I know that both Disney and Capcom have seen that loud and clear and we've begun some discussions on that right now."

However, nothing is officially in the works, and Digital Eclipse has to wait and see what Disney and Capcom decide. Mika added, "We're trying to see how far we can go but ultimately, at the end of the day, it's really not up to us." So keep your fingers crossed that something comes from all this noise from fans.