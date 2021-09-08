The Suicide Squad Blu-Ray Arrives In October And Features A James Gunn Commentary Track

"The Suicide Squad" is coming home. The James Gunn-directed anti-superhero movie will be heading to digital this month before finding its way to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K in October. The release will come with a slew of special features, including deleted and extended scenes, a director's commentary with James Gunn, and more. The film opened in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5, 2021, receiving fairly positive reviews but a somewhat underwhelming box office haul.

Featuring a packed cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, and Pete Davidson, some of whom die before the opening credits even begin, "The Suicide Squad" is technically a sequel to "Suicide Squad," but it's also the type of film that stands on its own. You don't have to revisit the original movie. And indeed, you probably shouldn't. Ever.

In "The Suicide Squad":

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.