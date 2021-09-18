The Suicide Squad Gag Reel Has The Whole Gang Cracking Up

In addition to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releasing the gag reel alongside the digital release of the film, James Gunn also posted it on Twitter, where he clarified that this is a "very censored" version of the gag reel that the editors put together for the cast and crew when production was wrapped. We're assuming that means the actual gag reel on the home video release doesn't have those bleeps for all the profanity, but you'll have to find out for yourself when you actually purchase the movie.

Along with the gag reel, "The Suicide Squad" home video release comes with a bunch of special features, including deleted scenes and a feature commentary by James Gunn, something that has become increasingly rare for big blockbusters like this. You'll also find a handful of scene breakdowns, and more. Get a list of all the special features below.

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It's a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley's Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It's a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Here's the official synopsis for "The Suicide Squad" from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

"The Suicide Squad" is available on digital now, and it arrives on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on October 26, 2021.