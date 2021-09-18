The Suicide Squad Gag Reel Has The Whole Gang Cracking Up
"The Suicide Squad" already delivers plenty of laughs alongside gruesome deaths and weird, wild comic book action. But now that James Gunn's new take on the DC Comics team is available to own on digital, fans can get even more laughs by way of a gag reel. However, if you're waiting until the movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD (long live physical media!), you can watch "The Suicide Squad" gag reel online right now.
The Suicide Squad Gag Reel
In addition to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releasing the gag reel alongside the digital release of the film, James Gunn also posted it on Twitter, where he clarified that this is a "very censored" version of the gag reel that the editors put together for the cast and crew when production was wrapped. We're assuming that means the actual gag reel on the home video release doesn't have those bleeps for all the profanity, but you'll have to find out for yourself when you actually purchase the movie.
Along with the gag reel, "The Suicide Squad" home video release comes with a bunch of special features, including deleted scenes and a feature commentary by James Gunn, something that has become increasingly rare for big blockbusters like this. You'll also find a handful of scene breakdowns, and more. Get a list of all the special features below.
- Gag Reel
- Gotta Love the Squad
- The Way of The Gunn
- It's a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown
- My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown
- Harley's Great Escape Scene Breakdown
- The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown
- Starro: It's a Freakin Kaiju!
- Bringing King Shark To Life
- War Movie Retro Trailer
- Horror Movie Retro Trailer
- Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer
- Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
Here's the official synopsis for "The Suicide Squad" from Warner Bros. Pictures:
Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.
"The Suicide Squad" is available on digital now, and it arrives on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on October 26, 2021.