Netflix's Trailer For Seinfeld Is Making Us Thirsty!

"Seinfeld" enjoys a strong position in the pop-culture consciousness. "Yada, yada, yada..." has become a widespread placeholder phrase for stories that go on too long, while Festivius, a secular anti-commercialism holiday originating with author Daniel O'Keefe and featured in the show's 1997 episode "The Strike," is actually observed by fans around the world on December 23. The show's final episode aired on May 14, 1998, and was widely regarded by fans as a disappointing coda to an iconic show — not that Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer care what you thought of it. If the show taught us anything, it's that they don't care about anything.

According to Bingeclock, watching all 180 episodes back to back from beginning to end would take three days, eighteen hours, and thirteen minutes. Who needs sleep? Reruns of the show still run on TBS until October 9, when the syndication rights carry over to Comedy Central; the reruns proper begin airing on October 11. While DVR is still a thing for many households, there's a special privilege in being able to skip directly to "The Soup Nazi" or the Emmy-winning self-denial episode "The Contest." No matter how you watch it, say hello to Newman for me.

"Seinfeld" arrives on Netflix on October 1, 2021.