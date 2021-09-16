The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Teases Season 3's 'Unfinished Business' [Exclusive]

The rumor mill pegs filming on Lucasfilm's hotly-anticipated "The Mandalorian" season 3 beginning as early as next week in Manhattan Beach Studios and continuing through March. With production ramping up, the intense speculation can begin... Will we see Grogu and Luke Skywalker training? How will it tie into the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" that just completed shooting? But the biggest question has to be the "unfinished business" between title hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Katee Sackhoff's rival Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, the latter of whom was last seen coveting the Darksaber from the former. You see, her culture demands she defeat him in battle to win it back. Uh, oh.

Luckily, /Film just had a great conversation with Sackhoff for Warner Bros.' forthcoming animated version of George Romero's 1968 classic "Night of the Living Dead" titled "Night of the Animated Dead," which drops in stores next week on September 21. Look for our full interview shortly! During the conversation she discussed the possibilities of said "unfinished" Star Wars-related business...

"The way that Lucasfilm left me in season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you'd think — would be the unfinished business," Sackhoff told us. "But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don't know, right? As a fan of the show, I'm just excited to see what they come up with."