Cool Stuff: Can You Believe? Queer Eye LEGO Set Lets You Build The Fab 5's Stylish Loft
You might not live in a house decorated by the iconic "Queer Eye" team, but you can live vicariously through your minifigs with LEGO's "Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft." LEGO has been hitting it out of the park with their grown-up TV-inspired sets lately. I mean, have you seen this insane "Friends" set? Thankfully, this stylish loft lives up to the quality of their entertainment-themed line. If you've seen every episode of "Queer Eye" (twice) and are looking for another way to prove your love of the Fab Five, look no further.
This brand new set includes the modern, industrial, and plant bespeckled loft, but unlike some of LEGO's other TV sets, it ditches the soundstage quality and goes for a slightly more realistic aesthetic. I know subway tiles are kind of a played-out interior design trend, but I'm still obsessed with them and I love the way they make the walls in the loft look a little more refined. Between them, the plants (there are so many plants), and the inspirational wall art, the loft feels like a triple threat collab between LEGO, "Queer Eye," and Pinterest. None of those details even include all of the episode references hidden throughout the set, or the accessories that correspond to each member of the Fab Five (like Jonathan's sweet hair salon chair).
Minifig Mania
Of course, the set also comes with a whole show's worth of minifigs. These miniature versions of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk are incredibly detailed. Everything from their outfits to their hair authentically portrays each person's individual style.
The set includes both a before and after Kathi Dooley figure, who was featured in the show's fourth season, as well as a sweet little LEGO version of Bruley, our favorite French Bulldog from season 3. With over 900 pieces, you could reenact entire episodes with this tiny loft if you really put your mind to it.
"Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft" will be available on October 1, 2021, for the cool price of $99.99. Consider it an early Halloween gift from yourself to yourself.