Cool Stuff: Can You Believe? Queer Eye LEGO Set Lets You Build The Fab 5's Stylish Loft

You might not live in a house decorated by the iconic "Queer Eye" team, but you can live vicariously through your minifigs with LEGO's "Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft." LEGO has been hitting it out of the park with their grown-up TV-inspired sets lately. I mean, have you seen this insane "Friends" set? Thankfully, this stylish loft lives up to the quality of their entertainment-themed line. If you've seen every episode of "Queer Eye" (twice) and are looking for another way to prove your love of the Fab Five, look no further.

This brand new set includes the modern, industrial, and plant bespeckled loft, but unlike some of LEGO's other TV sets, it ditches the soundstage quality and goes for a slightly more realistic aesthetic. I know subway tiles are kind of a played-out interior design trend, but I'm still obsessed with them and I love the way they make the walls in the loft look a little more refined. Between them, the plants (there are so many plants), and the inspirational wall art, the loft feels like a triple threat collab between LEGO, "Queer Eye," and Pinterest. None of those details even include all of the episode references hidden throughout the set, or the accessories that correspond to each member of the Fab Five (like Jonathan's sweet hair salon chair).