Mahershala Ali Sci-Fi Drama Swan Song Will Premiere In Theaters And On Apple TV On The Same Day

There are two movies named "Swan Song" coming to us in the second half of 2021: one of them sees Mahershala Ali leading a top-shelf cast that includes Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach. The other one stars Udo Kier and is a Magnolia Pictures release, which already hit VOD in August.

With all due respect to Kier, it's the Ali-led "Swan Song" that merits attention here. Not only because of its stacked ensemble cast but because it marks another get for Apple, which continues to attract top talent and expand its line of original movies.

Collider reports that "Swan Song," will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021. That almost makes it seem like Apple could be positioning it as an Oscar contender. If so, it wouldn't be the first time Ali was attached to one of those. He's a two-time Best Supporting Actor winner already for "Moonlight" and "Green Book."

"Swan Song" is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary. Here's the film's plot synopsis via IMDb:

When a loving husband and father is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's presented with a controversial alternative solution to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.

Collider notes that Ali's character, Cameron, "must decide whether or not to alter his family's fate, and grapple with how far he is willing to go in order to guarantee a happier life for those he loves." Close plays his doctor; she's an eight-time Oscar nominee, though somehow, she's been robbed of an actual win.