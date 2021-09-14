Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho Got Its Title After A Conversation With Quentin Tarantino

Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino are pals, and they even worked together briefly on one film "Grindhouse" back when it was a double feature and not sold separately as Tarantino's "Death Proof" and Robert Rodriguez's "Planet Terror." Wright directed "Don't," one of the funny fake trailers between the two movies. Tarantino also lent DVD commentary to "Hot Fuzz," the middle installment in Wright's Cornetto trilogy.

Apparently, it was around the time of "Grindhouse," all those years ago, when Tarantino put the idea in Wright's head for the title of his upcoming psychological horror thriller, "Last Night in Soho." The new movie, starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith, made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this month. Our review was mostly positive.

"Last Night in Soho" will open exclusively in theaters on October 29, 2021, via Focus Features, having had its release date pushed back several times because of the pandemic. In a new interview with Total Film, Wright explains how Tarantino impacted the naming of this film.