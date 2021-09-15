Midnight Mass Early Buzz: Mike Flanagan Has Made Another Great Horror Series

The trickle of social media reactions to "Midnight Mass" started last night, which quickly exploded into a full-on lovefest for Flanagan's latest. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what critics have to say about the newest addition to the Flanagan family.

Even before the buzz arrived in full force, Stephen King weighed in on the miniseries. Some of the director's most heavily praised films include recent King adaptations like "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game." Here's what King had to say:

MIDNIGHT MASS, on Netflix: Mike Flanagan has created a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode. I believe it starts in 10 days. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2021

King's love for the series was later echoed by pretty much everyone else who had the pleasure of an early viewing.

Oh. My. God. You will hearing this a lot, but #MidnightMass is astounding. THIS is what Mike Flanaganâ€™s work has been building up to. This series perfectly balances religious themes, character depth, and traumatizing moments. It may be the best show of the year. pic.twitter.com/3i6cTlA9B7 — Austin Burke🎞TIFF (@theBurk3nator) September 15, 2021

#MidnightMass is a showstopper from start to finish and, I don't say this lightly at all, my favorite of the @flanaganfilm Netflix shows. It's brutal and deeply horrific while maintaining the specific brand of empathy and compassion Flanagan's creations have become known for. — Unfortunately, Mason (@rustypolished) September 14, 2021

Iâ€™ve seen all seven episodes of Midnight Mass, and it is far and away my favorite of all the things @flanaganfilm has ever done. Contemplative, dialogue-driven horror that paints faith, doubt, religion, and empathy with a dark and heavy brush. Utterly transfixing. Review soon. pic.twitter.com/aRAWibfEJb — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) September 14, 2021

Iâ€™m still unpacking my thoughts on #MidnightMass and may even watch it again to fully articulate them but itâ€™s a masterpiece of thematically biblical proportions, that beautifully weaves in some truly important topics with such depth and poignancy. All while being truly scary. — Jay Thomas (@AKAJohnAtkinson) September 14, 2021

SEEN! #MidnightMass is worth attending, but be careful for dread is thick, surprises are well-cloaked & many grim parallels will be resurrected. @flanaganfilm has found his perfect Mrs. Carmody in Samantha Sloyan, but everyone is compelling. Fear the messengers. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/ujbMXCYRQ4 — NguyÃªn LÃª 🎞 (@nle318) September 15, 2021

Even Elijah Wood shared some love for the show.

Had the pleasure of seeing the first two episodes of @flanaganfilm's #MidnightMass. It's beautiful, haunting and quietly ratchets a growing sense of dread and mystery upon his island's denizens with his signature masterful hand. Cannot wait to spend more time in the Crock Pot.🐈 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 14, 2021

Much of the praise focused on the way Flanagan grapples with the story's religious overtones, so well that it prompts serious reflection of personal experience with faith and addiction. And don't worry, he seamlessly weaves in the horror so it never gets lost in the mix. With this, there's also the promise of a captivating performance from Kate Siegel (plus a memorable monologue).

As a ride or die Mike Flanagan fan, #MidnightMass does it again. The cast is perfect and the ROLLERCOASTER every episodes puts you on is a great example of how to perfectly craft a character driven show with so many twists. Also, Kate Siegel made me cry like 6 times, naturally pic.twitter.com/nwYjUWriHj — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 15, 2021

#MidnightMass gave me a brand new outlook on my own reflection with my faith. It has easily became one of my top projects by @flanaganfilm. He knows exactly what he's doing within the horror circle and this just felt like something so fresh and brand new. Astonishingly perfect. pic.twitter.com/SEto8A20tL — Prince Jackson (@theheadknight) September 14, 2021

#MidnightMass wrecked and healed me. A stunning, expansive reflection on faith, addiction, death and living. I donâ€™t know how @flanaganfilm and co. did it but every single role feels authentic and perfectly captured. Not a single false note. Frightening. Illuminating. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/MvJcxIrZLm — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 14, 2021

#MidnightMass will be an incredible watch if you grew up in a religious household.@flanaganfilm has crafted a great story about faith being used to manipulate and corrupt. There is a constant feeling of hopelessness and @k8siegel delivers one of my favorite monologues this year. pic.twitter.com/hpF1wakQvD — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) September 15, 2021

Siegel isn't the only performer standing out amongst the talented ensemble: Hamish Linklater's performance as the charismatic priest is clearly making people uneasy.

So sounds like we can talk about #MidnightMass and after 7 episodes, I was blown away! Far and away the best series @flanaganfilm has made. Bold, terrifying, and expertly blends religious allegories with supernatural horror. Has an absolute knockout turn from Hamish Linklater! pic.twitter.com/ZY8VtJJhGo — Nate Adams (@TheOnlyCritic) September 14, 2021

#MidnightMass is a powerful, devastating exploration of faith and fanaticism, which also happens to be bloody scary. The entire cast is excellent, but Hamish Linklater is the standout. It's @flanaganfilm's most personal, and imo best, work to date. Do not read any spoilers! pic.twitter.com/6Wms0D32Ca — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) September 14, 2021

Overall, the love for "Midnight Mass" is real and thriving, making Flanagan's work as scary as ever.

All seven episodes of "Midnight Mass" arrive on Netflix on September 24, 2021.