Midnight Mass Early Buzz: Mike Flanagan Has Made Another Great Horror Series
As if excitement for Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series isn't overwhelming enough, reactions to "Midnight Mass" are taking Twitter by storm!
The horror miniseries is just days away from premiering on the streamer, but it feels like the wait will last an eternity. Even before we caught our first glimpse of the show, most were on board with the pitch: a religious horror from the mind behind the "Haunting" Netflix anthology series ("The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor”).
Flanagan's latest tells the terrifying tale of an isolated island community whose existing divisions are intensified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). The priest's arrival happens to coincide with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events that inspire religious fervor. The community's desperation to believe may seem well-placed, but everything from the trailer to the poster indicates it will come at a harrowing cost. This seems to be the case according to early reactions, which paint the ensuing events as "traumatizing," "frightening," and "truly scary."
Midnight Mass Early Buzz
The trickle of social media reactions to "Midnight Mass" started last night, which quickly exploded into a full-on lovefest for Flanagan's latest. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what critics have to say about the newest addition to the Flanagan family.
Even before the buzz arrived in full force, Stephen King weighed in on the miniseries. Some of the director's most heavily praised films include recent King adaptations like "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game." Here's what King had to say:
MIDNIGHT MASS, on Netflix: Mike Flanagan has created a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode. I believe it starts in 10 days.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2021
King's love for the series was later echoed by pretty much everyone else who had the pleasure of an early viewing.
Oh. My. God. You will hearing this a lot, but #MidnightMass is astounding. THIS is what Mike Flanaganâ€™s work has been building up to. This series perfectly balances religious themes, character depth, and traumatizing moments. It may be the best show of the year. pic.twitter.com/3i6cTlA9B7
— Austin Burke🎞TIFF (@theBurk3nator) September 15, 2021
#MidnightMass is a showstopper from start to finish and, I don't say this lightly at all, my favorite of the @flanaganfilm Netflix shows. It's brutal and deeply horrific while maintaining the specific brand of empathy and compassion Flanagan's creations have become known for.
— Unfortunately, Mason (@rustypolished) September 14, 2021
Iâ€™ve seen all seven episodes of Midnight Mass, and it is far and away my favorite of all the things @flanaganfilm has ever done. Contemplative, dialogue-driven horror that paints faith, doubt, religion, and empathy with a dark and heavy brush. Utterly transfixing. Review soon. pic.twitter.com/aRAWibfEJb
— Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) September 14, 2021
Iâ€™m still unpacking my thoughts on #MidnightMass and may even watch it again to fully articulate them but itâ€™s a masterpiece of thematically biblical proportions, that beautifully weaves in some truly important topics with such depth and poignancy. All while being truly scary.
— Jay Thomas (@AKAJohnAtkinson) September 14, 2021
SEEN! #MidnightMass is worth attending, but be careful for dread is thick, surprises are well-cloaked & many grim parallels will be resurrected. @flanaganfilm has found his perfect Mrs. Carmody in Samantha Sloyan, but everyone is compelling. Fear the messengers. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/ujbMXCYRQ4
— NguyÃªn LÃª 🎞 (@nle318) September 15, 2021
Even Elijah Wood shared some love for the show.
Had the pleasure of seeing the first two episodes of @flanaganfilm's #MidnightMass. It's beautiful, haunting and quietly ratchets a growing sense of dread and mystery upon his island's denizens with his signature masterful hand. Cannot wait to spend more time in the Crock Pot.🐈
— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 14, 2021
Much of the praise focused on the way Flanagan grapples with the story's religious overtones, so well that it prompts serious reflection of personal experience with faith and addiction. And don't worry, he seamlessly weaves in the horror so it never gets lost in the mix. With this, there's also the promise of a captivating performance from Kate Siegel (plus a memorable monologue).
As a ride or die Mike Flanagan fan, #MidnightMass does it again. The cast is perfect and the ROLLERCOASTER every episodes puts you on is a great example of how to perfectly craft a character driven show with so many twists. Also, Kate Siegel made me cry like 6 times, naturally pic.twitter.com/nwYjUWriHj
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 15, 2021
#MidnightMass gave me a brand new outlook on my own reflection with my faith. It has easily became one of my top projects by @flanaganfilm. He knows exactly what he's doing within the horror circle and this just felt like something so fresh and brand new. Astonishingly perfect. pic.twitter.com/SEto8A20tL
— Prince Jackson (@theheadknight) September 14, 2021
#MidnightMass wrecked and healed me. A stunning, expansive reflection on faith, addiction, death and living. I donâ€™t know how @flanaganfilm and co. did it but every single role feels authentic and perfectly captured. Not a single false note. Frightening. Illuminating. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/MvJcxIrZLm
— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 14, 2021
#MidnightMass will be an incredible watch if you grew up in a religious household.@flanaganfilm has crafted a great story about faith being used to manipulate and corrupt. There is a constant feeling of hopelessness and @k8siegel delivers one of my favorite monologues this year. pic.twitter.com/hpF1wakQvD
— CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) September 15, 2021
Siegel isn't the only performer standing out amongst the talented ensemble: Hamish Linklater's performance as the charismatic priest is clearly making people uneasy.
So sounds like we can talk about #MidnightMass and after 7 episodes, I was blown away! Far and away the best series @flanaganfilm has made. Bold, terrifying, and expertly blends religious allegories with supernatural horror. Has an absolute knockout turn from Hamish Linklater! pic.twitter.com/ZY8VtJJhGo
— Nate Adams (@TheOnlyCritic) September 14, 2021
#MidnightMass is a powerful, devastating exploration of faith and fanaticism, which also happens to be bloody scary. The entire cast is excellent, but Hamish Linklater is the standout. It's @flanaganfilm's most personal, and imo best, work to date. Do not read any spoilers! pic.twitter.com/6Wms0D32Ca
— Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) September 14, 2021
Overall, the love for "Midnight Mass" is real and thriving, making Flanagan's work as scary as ever.
All seven episodes of "Midnight Mass" arrive on Netflix on September 24, 2021.