Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass Already Has A Fan In Stephen King

In recent years, director Mike Flanagan has emerged as the heir apparent to Frank Darabont, just in terms of his propensity for executing solid film adaptations of Stephen King stories. Though we won't be seeing "Revival," his third planned adaptation, he's got two more under his belt already, and King is still keeping his eye on Flanagan's other projects.

It's possible we'll see them team up again in the future, but in the meantime, there's "Midnight Mass," Flanagan's upcoming Netflix series, which looks to the Bible as horror literature. King has already seen "Midnight Mass," and he had some high praise for it, as you can see in the tweet below.

MIDNIGHT MASS, on Netflix: Mike Flanagan has created a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode. I believe it starts in 10 days. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2021

On Twitter, King called "Midnight Mass" a "dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode." In the latest "Midnight Mass" trailer, "X-Files" alum Annabeth Gish asks, "What's a little crazy between friends?" She might just as well have asked, "What's a little praise between mutual admirers?"

The answer: nothing at all, not if you're the master of the macabre and you hold the power to save or condemn horror titles like a Roman emperor exercising his pollice verso thumb. "Midnight Mass" now has a thumbs up from King, his official social media stamp of approval, so keep that in mind when you're weighing your many streaming entertainment options this month. The series offers a communion wafer (of evil?) to the viewer. Will you accept?