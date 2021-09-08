Midnight Mass Trailer: Mike Flanagan Returns To Netflix For A Religious-Themed Horror Series

I'm in the tank for all-things-Mike Flanagan at this point. I first became aware of Flanagan with his feature debut "Absentia," and I've been following him ever since. Since that debut, he's helmed "Oculus," "Doctor Sleep," "Gerald's Game," the Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," and more. And now he's back with "Midnight Mass." Like "Hill House," it's a series he created and directed in its entirety, and that's really all I need to know! But if you need to know more, here's a synopsis:

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

"Midnight Mass" premieres globally on Netflix on September 24, 2021. I can't wait.