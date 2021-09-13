Daily Podcast: Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, Hawkeye, Marvel & Shang-Chi
On the September 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," "Hawkeye," and "Shang-Chi."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Brad (og Ben): Star Wars Fans Rejoice! Knights Of The Old Republic Is Getting A Remake On The PlayStation 5
-
Reaction: Hawkeye Trailer: The Least Mighty Avenger Gets His Own Disney+ Series
- Brad: Hawkeye Trailer Breakdown: Christmas Comes With A Bow And Arrow
-
Christmastime
-
Rogers: The Musical
-
Pizza Dog
-
Renaissance Fair
-
Echo
-
- Peter (og Danielle): Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For Four Mystery Movies In 2024
-
Bring your speculation and ideas
-
-
Brad: When Does Shang-Chi Take Place On The MCU Timeline? Let's Break It Down
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
