Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates For Four Mystery Movies In 2024

While none of the titles have been revealed, four "Untitled Marvel Movies" are listed for release on February 16, 2024, May 3, 2024, July 26, 2024, and November 8, 2024. There are also slots for untitled Marvel movies in July, October, and November of 2023, meaning there are at least seven unspecified Marvel movies in the works.

The next outing for Marvel comes this November with "Eternals" from Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao. The film follows the titular Eternals – beings who have lived on Earth for thousands of years – as they battle with the equally powerful Deviants. "Eternals" will receive a theatrical-only release with a 45-day window, just like Marvel's current box office darling, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The next title coming from Marvel is "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on March 25, 2022. Director Taika Waititi's highly anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder" follows on May 6, 2022. From the looks of the schedule, Marvel plans to dominate the first weekend of every May until the end of time.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to debut July 8, 2022, and the "Captain Marvel" sequel "The Marvels" will round out the year, dropping on November 11, 2022. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to bow on February 17, 2023, followed by "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on May 5. (See what I said about the first weekend in May?)

Those are the last known Marvel movies on the release list, though there are seven more untitled releases planned after that.