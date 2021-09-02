Blade Director Bassam Tariq On Bringing The Character Into The MCU: 'There Is No Blade Canon'

Word that Bassam Tariq would direct "Blade" broke back in July, and in case there was any lingering doubt, Tariq confirmed his involvement during an interview with The Playlist Podcast. "First of all, I can confirm that I am directing 'Blade.' Marvel is letting me do that. There might be, like, a Marvel sniper here somewhere pointing a gun at me or a redaction device or something," Tariq said, adding:

"What I will say it's like, it's not that I felt it was, I didn't think that this was gonna happen. You know what I mean? Just to be very honest, I'm honored, and it's a privilege. I'm here in service of Staci Osei-Kuffour, who is the incredible writer that's writing the film. She wrote on Watchmen, she wrote also Pen15 and Power and The Morning Show, she's just a phenomenal presence and a juggernaut in her own right, and Mahershala. For me, it's really working in their service, and I think that's how I'm trying to take it day by day because, to think of anything more is tough."

Tariq also said that Marvel takes "big swings for a big studio," continuing: "I can't say anything about it, but I'm so excited about what we're doing, like I'm so excited ... and I can't wait."

"Blade" was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, and first appeared in the pages of "The Tomb of Dracula #10 " in July 1973. The character made his big-screen debut with the 1998 movie "Blade," starring Wesley Snipes and featuring a scene where vampires go to a rave and the sprinkler system rains blood down on them. That's cinema, baby. The Wesley Snipes "Blade" spawned two sequels, and there was talk off and on over the years of Snipes possibly returning to the role. Then, news of a new Blade movie was announced during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that Mahershala Ali would be taking over the role. So how will this new "Blade" differ from what came before? And will it stick to the source material?