Daily Podcast: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Reaction And Speculation
On the September 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to give their reactions and speculate about the new trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections."
Trailer Reaction: "The Matrix Resurrections"
Brief reactions to The Matrix Resurrections trailer.
- Ben: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Breakdown: Let's See How Deep The Rabbit Hole Goes
Brad: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Seems To Show What Happened Immediately After The Matrix Revolutions
Where is the green tint?
Is NPH just a therapist?
Blue pills
Neo's reflection as an old man
Alice in wonderland
Yes, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Appears To Be Playing Morpheus In The Matrix Resurrections (The Matrix online MMORPG)
Scenes from the original matrix
Trinity to be awakened?
Action: inception style hallway shootout, overpowered training
Same framing shots
"After all these years... coming back to where it started... back to the matrix"
Who is the bad guy?
Who is the replacement for Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving)? Groff? NPH?
Black cats, butterflies, white rabbits
Meta rumors
Also mentioned:
The Story Of How The Wachowskis Landed The Matrix Is More Complex Than The Legend
The Matrix Resurrections Looks As Wild As The Sequels...Which Are Actually Good, Sorry
