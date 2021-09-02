Daily Podcast: Moonfall And Red Notice Trailer Reactions, A New Rocketeer Movie, Release Date Changes, And More
On the September 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Paramount's release date delays, a new "Rocketeer" movie, the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" moving to Netflix, and the trailers for "Red Notice" and "Moonfall."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Chris: Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, And Jackass Forever Delayed As Paramount Decides The Movies Aren't Back
-
Ben: New Rocketeer Movie Coming To Disney, David Oyelowo To Wear The Jetpack
-
Chris: New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie Will Hunt, Kill, Eat Travelers At Netflix Now
-
Red Notice Trailer: The Rock Is The Only One Who Can Bring In Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot
-
Moonfall Trailer: Director Roland Emmerich Is Back To Destroy The World, Again
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.