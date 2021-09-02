Red Notice Trailer: The Rock Is The Only One Who Can Bring In Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Not surprisingly, involving the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot means that "Red Notice" is currently Netflix's most expensive original film yet. A decent amount of that $160-$200 million budget is apparent enough in the footage itself, as this globe-trotting heist film looks to follow Johnson's FBI profiler as he tracks down and attempts to bring in the pair of career criminals played by Reynolds and (what sounds like a jarringly American-accented?) Gadot. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the filmmaker behind previous films such as "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "We're the Millers," "Central Intelligence," and "Skyscraper." Obviously, Thurber and Johnson have settled into a nice working relationship with each other over the years.

It's been a long and winding path to get to this point. "Red Notice" was originally going to be a Universal release with a targeted date of November, 2020. Obviously, the pandemic put a stop to those plans and the film was subsequently sold to Netflix, where it now has high hopes of starting a new franchise boosted by its star-studded cast. Modern moviegoers generally don't seem to prioritize the appeal of star power over sticking with familiar brands and IP, but Netflix is trying their hardest to make "Red Notice" a notable exception to the rule.

Here is the synopsis for the film:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted— goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company. The all star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber's Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).

"Red Notice" will stream on Netflix on November 12, 2021.