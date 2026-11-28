Japanese filmmaker Shinichirō Watanabe is one of the most acclaimed directors in the field of animation, especially for directing "Cowboy Bebop." Watanabe was one of the co-creators of the series, with the creation credited to Studio Sunrise's shared pseudonym Hajime Yatate. His eclectic inspirations from film noir to science fiction made "Cowboy Bebop" a glorious lightning in a bottle.

Watanabe's other directing credits include historical road trip series "Samurai Champloo," the sci-fi comedy "Space Dandy," and futuristic spy thriller "Lazarus" (boasting action designed by "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski). One of Watanabe's more obscure works took him into the "Blade Runner" universe.

In 2017, ahead of "Blade Runner 2049" arriving in theaters, three short prequel films were released showing key moments in the 30-year time lapse after the original "Blade Runner." Watanabe's short, the only animated one, depicts the "Blackout" — the electro-magnetic pulse that hit Los Angeles in 2022, destroying most digital records (such as the identities of replicants) and leading to a temporary termination of replicant production. The short, titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022," is available to watch on the Warner Bros.' YouTube channel.

"Blade Runner Black Out 2022" follows two Nexus 8 replicants, Iggy Cygnus (Jovan Jackson) and Trixie (Luci Christian), who orchestrate the Blackout. The short runs about 15 minutes long, but in that time it explores the plight of the replicants while still saving room for Watanabe's trademark martial arts-inspired action. The score, composed by Flying Lotus, blends the sweeping synth of "Blade Runner" with the jazzier music typical of Watanabe's anime.

The short comes with an introduction from "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve, who says he asked artists he admired to make the three shorts. Watching "Blade Runner 2049," it does feel plausible that Villeneuve is a "Cowboy Bebop" fan.