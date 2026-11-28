Cowboy Bebop's Co-Creator Directed This Underrated Blade Runner Anime Short Film
Japanese filmmaker Shinichirō Watanabe is one of the most acclaimed directors in the field of animation, especially for directing "Cowboy Bebop." Watanabe was one of the co-creators of the series, with the creation credited to Studio Sunrise's shared pseudonym Hajime Yatate. His eclectic inspirations from film noir to science fiction made "Cowboy Bebop" a glorious lightning in a bottle.
Watanabe's other directing credits include historical road trip series "Samurai Champloo," the sci-fi comedy "Space Dandy," and futuristic spy thriller "Lazarus" (boasting action designed by "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski). One of Watanabe's more obscure works took him into the "Blade Runner" universe.
In 2017, ahead of "Blade Runner 2049" arriving in theaters, three short prequel films were released showing key moments in the 30-year time lapse after the original "Blade Runner." Watanabe's short, the only animated one, depicts the "Blackout" — the electro-magnetic pulse that hit Los Angeles in 2022, destroying most digital records (such as the identities of replicants) and leading to a temporary termination of replicant production. The short, titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022," is available to watch on the Warner Bros.' YouTube channel.
"Blade Runner Black Out 2022" follows two Nexus 8 replicants, Iggy Cygnus (Jovan Jackson) and Trixie (Luci Christian), who orchestrate the Blackout. The short runs about 15 minutes long, but in that time it explores the plight of the replicants while still saving room for Watanabe's trademark martial arts-inspired action. The score, composed by Flying Lotus, blends the sweeping synth of "Blade Runner" with the jazzier music typical of Watanabe's anime.
The short comes with an introduction from "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve, who says he asked artists he admired to make the three shorts. Watching "Blade Runner 2049," it does feel plausible that Villeneuve is a "Cowboy Bebop" fan.
Shinichiro Watanabe is a perfect fit for Blade Runner
Many viewers have noted how the ending of "Blade Runner 2049" mirrors the famously ambiguous ending of "Cowboy Bebop." Agent K (Ryan Gosling) lies down, possibly dead, on a stairwell just like Spike Spiegel does in the last scene of "Cowboy Bebop." Both men are probably dead but the scene stops just short of outright confirming that.
Rendering the world of "Blade Runner" in anime fits because there's a lot of Asian influence in this cyberpunk future. There are giant billboards showing geishas, neon signs written in Japanese, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) eats at a noodle cart, etc. Los Angeles 2022 is so culturally intertwined there's a whole new dialect, Cityspeak, mixing together Japanese and various European languages. In "Black Out 2022," returning character Gaff (Edward James Olmos) briefly talks in Cityspeak.
Watanabe directing a "Blade Runner" anime is also recursive, because he's cited the original "Blade Runner" film as one of his influences for "Cowboy Bebop." You can tell he's a fan with how "Black Out 2022" goes about recreating "Blade Runner." There's the same Los Angeles skyline with the Tyrell Corporation's pyramids, the same dark and smoky LAPD office filled with blue light peeking in through the window blinds, etc. Speaking to IGN in 2017, Watanabe explained "Blade Runner" hit very big in Japan.
"When it was released in the 80s in Japan, 'Blade Runner' was actually a series that influenced the Japanese media very much so. I assume that everyone in the anime industry has seen 'Blade Runner' at some point. Pretty much all of the special effects style sci-fi movies or series out there starting looking a lot like 'Blade Runner.'"
Indeed, the future of "Cowboy Bebop" resembles "Blade Runner"; both are noir/sci-fi hybrids.
Cowboy Bebop gets its sad cyberpunk soul from Blade Runner
There's no androids in "Cowboy Bebop," but as in "Blade Runner," humanity has begun colonizing other worlds because Earth isn't in great shape anymore. The result in both is an Asian-heavy cultural melting pot. The Bebop crew are bounty hunters similar to Rick Deckard. The lead villain of "Cowboy Bebop," ruthless gangster Vicious, carries himself in a similar way to Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), and even has white hair. Except, amusingly, the replicant Batty has much more of a human soul than Vicious does.
In his interview with IGN, Watanabe said his first idea for a "Blade Runner" anime was a short focusing on Roy Batty, but "the owner of the whole entire franchise wanted to have something that connects the first and second films, and because Roy dies in the first movie, I wasn't able to pass that through. It was a rejected idea." Thus, his short became "Blade Runner Black Out 2022."
"Cowboy Bebop" shares its philosophical side with "Blade Runner." Compare Batty regretting that all his memories will be lost like "tears in the rain" with Spike's dying lover, Julia, telling him, "It's all a dream." Just as "Blade Runner" leaves its big questions open (especially whether Deckard is an unknowing replicant), "Cowboy Bebop" makes its viewers fill in most of the blanks about its characters' pasts.
"Black Out 2022" squeezes in some similar musing when Trixie asks if replicants get to Heaven when they die. Even in a movie shorter than a single "Cowboy Bebop" episode, her silent yearning hits hard. Watanabe would later produce a 13-episode anime, "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," but if you want a bite-sized experience of what he can do in the "Blade Runner" universe, watch "Black Out 2022."