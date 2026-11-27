Everything New On Prime Video In December 2026: Full List Of Movies & TV Shows
The holiday season is upon us, and Prime Video has plenty of festive fare for the occasion. The streamer is gearing up to drop a slew of new movies and TV shows in December 2026, and we've rounded up the entire list here for your perusal. There's plenty of non-Christmas themed entertainment, too, as Prime Video expands its catalogue with something for everyone to round out the year.
The big holiday release here is "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's team-up with Arnold Schwarzenegger in "The Man with the Bag." Considering Ritchson is somewhat of a spiritual successor to the Austrian Oak (an action star with some strong comedic chops), this should be an entertaining collab. Meanwhile, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is back with Season 3 of his reality competition series "Beast Games." That might be even more of a horrific experience than the surprisingly stylish and gory "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," which is also creeping its way onto Prime Video in December.
Elsewhere, another decidedly un-festive addition to the Prime Video catalog arrives later in the month with "One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer." A follow-up to the 2025 documentary "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" (not to be confused with the chilling 2026 Netflix documentary on the same subject), this three-episode series should have true crime fans transfixed.
Clearly, Amazon is providing something for everybody this Christmas season, with yet another impressive array of diverse entertainment. Below is a list of every currently confirmed movie, series, documentary, special, and live event coming to Prime Video in December 2026.
Everything coming to Prime Video in December 2026
Coming to Prime Video 12/1/26
- 📺 TV Show — "All the Queen's Men" Season 4 (entire season)
- 🎥 Movie — "The Apartment"
- 🎥 Movie — "Artemis Fowl"
- 🎥 Movie — "Ben-Hur" (2016)
- 🎥 Movie — "The Big Country"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bill & Ted Face the Music"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure"
- 🎥 Movie — "The Birdcage"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bloodsport"
- 🎥 Movie — "Blown Away"
- 🎥 Movie — "The Boss Baby"
- 🎥 Movie — "A Bridge Too Far"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bull Durham"
- 🎥 Movie — "Bullet Train"
- 🎥 Movie — "Cyrano"
- 🎥 Movie — "Dog Man"
- 🎥 Movie — "Double Impact"
- 🎥 Movie — "Double Trouble"
- 🎥 Movie — "Flag Day"
- 🎥 Movie — "Four Weddings and a Funeral"
- 🎥 Movie — "Hackers"
- 🎥 Movie — "Heartbreakers"
- 🎥 Movie — "Hollywood Stargirl"
- 🎥 Movie — "How It Ends"
- 🎥 Movie — "Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- 🎥 Movie — "Mad Max"
- 🎥 Movie — "The Man in the Iron Mask"
- 🎥 Movie — "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors"
- 🎥 Movie — "Masters of the Universe" (1987)
- 🎥 Movie — "Midnight Cowboy"
- 🎥 Movie — "Mississippi Burning"
- 🎥 Movie — "The Night of the Hunter"
- 🎥 Movie — "Out of Time"
- 🎥 Movie — "Paths of Glory"
- 🎥 Movie — "Platoon"
- 🎥 Movie — "Red River"
- 🎥 Movie — "Respect"
- 🎥 Movie — "Rob Roy"
- 🎥 Movie — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- 🎥 Movie — "Stargate"
- 🎥 Movie — "Stargate Origins: Catherine"
- 🎥 Movie — "12 Angry Men"
- 🎥 Movie — "West Side Story" (1961)
Coming to Prime Video 12/2/26
- 🎥 Movie — Prime Video Original: "The Man With the Bag"
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa Claus in this Christmas comedy, which sees Old Saint Nick recruit Alan Ritchson's thief, Vince, to help him retrieve his bag of gifts ahead of Christmas. Awkwafina plays an aggrieved elf who makes off with the sack, and if Vince can't help Santa get it back in time, Christmas might well be canceled.
- 🎥 Movie — "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour"
- 🎥 Movie — "Lee Cronin's The Mummy"
- 🎥 Movie — "Shelter"
Coming to Prime Video 12/3/26
- 📺 TV Show — Prime Video Original: "Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers" (Three new episodes released all at once)
New episodes of the prank show, in which famous athletes don disguises to fool fans and teammates, are set to hit Prime Video on December 3, 2026. Among the superstars taking part in the new episodes is WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who returns to her former college, the University of Oregon, to prank students and staff.
Coming to Prime Video 12/6/26
- 📺 TV Show — "The Chosen" Season 6 finale (single episode)
Coming to Prime Video 12/7/26
- 🎥 Movie — "The Strangers: Chapter 3"
Coming to Prime Video 12/14/26
- 🎥 Movie — "Passenger"
- 🎥 Movie — "I Can Only Imagine 2"
Coming to Prime Video 12/16/26
- 📺 TV Show — Prime Video Original: "Beast Games: World Champions" Season 3 (three-episode premiere followed by two new episodes per week)
It's the reality competition series created and hosted by MrBeast himself, Jimmy Donaldson, in which contestants take part in a variety of physical and mental challenges for the chance to win $5 million. Then new episodes will see representatives from 196 nations compete for the considerable prize, in what looks set to be the biggest "Beast Games" season yet.
Coming to Prime Video 12/21/26
- 🎥 Movie — "Mortal Kombat II"
Coming to Prime Video 12/28/26
- 📺 TV Show — Prime Video Original: "One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer" (Three new episodes released all at once)
2025's ""One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" examined the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho. "Catching a Killer" is a follow-up documentary miniseries that features new interviews with the lead investigators who are only now able to tell their story following the lifting of a gag order. Members of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, and the FBI will provide their recollections and insights into the case, with archival material including bodycam footage used to recount the investigation in real time.