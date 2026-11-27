The holiday season is upon us, and Prime Video has plenty of festive fare for the occasion. The streamer is gearing up to drop a slew of new movies and TV shows in December 2026, and we've rounded up the entire list here for your perusal. There's plenty of non-Christmas themed entertainment, too, as Prime Video expands its catalogue with something for everyone to round out the year.

The big holiday release here is "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's team-up with Arnold Schwarzenegger in "The Man with the Bag." Considering Ritchson is somewhat of a spiritual successor to the Austrian Oak (an action star with some strong comedic chops), this should be an entertaining collab. Meanwhile, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is back with Season 3 of his reality competition series "Beast Games." That might be even more of a horrific experience than the surprisingly stylish and gory "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," which is also creeping its way onto Prime Video in December.

Elsewhere, another decidedly un-festive addition to the Prime Video catalog arrives later in the month with "One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer." A follow-up to the 2025 documentary "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" (not to be confused with the chilling 2026 Netflix documentary on the same subject), this three-episode series should have true crime fans transfixed.

Clearly, Amazon is providing something for everybody this Christmas season, with yet another impressive array of diverse entertainment. Below is a list of every currently confirmed movie, series, documentary, special, and live event coming to Prime Video in December 2026.