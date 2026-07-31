The Chilling 2026 Netflix True Crime Documentary Series Has Viewers Questioning Everything

I've been a fan of the True Crime genre since I read the book that turned it into a literary sensation. In many ways, Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood" is still the ne plus ultra of the form, though Norman Mailer's "The Executioner's Song," Vincent Bugliosi's "Helter Skelter," and Robert Graysmith's "Zodiac" are just as essential. Obviously, you need a strong stomach to delve into this genre, but, when done well, the authors provide piercing insight into the mindsets of these killers — or, in the case of "Zodiac" (and Fincher's movie), a deep-tissue procedural examination of a trail that goes ice cold.

True crime is as popular as ever, for good and ill, and its main delivery system nowadays is streaming. There have been so many popular True Crime documentaries and dramas that multiple spoofs have been produced (the best being "American Vandal"). Sometimes they become unsettling character studies, like Netflix's recent hit "The Crash," which examined the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, who slammed into a building at 100mph, killing her boyfriend and another passenger. It's a disturbing doc primarily due to Shirilla's seeming lack of remorse (her parents are also weirdos).

"The Crash" generated loads of furious social media posts earlier this year, with viewers expressing disgust for Shirilla and her easy-going parents. They've hit the outrage goldmine again with "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare," which investigates the 2022 murder of three students by Washington State University attendee Bryan Kohberger. Though he's petitioned to reverse his guilty plea (which has left him imprisoned for life), there was ample evidence to convict him. What's weird, however, is his lack of clear motive and the behavior of the surviving students in the house. The social media discourse over the latter issue is pretty lousy.