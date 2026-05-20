Netflix Users Are Obsessed With This 'Disturbing' 2026 True Crime Documentary

There's a horrifying new original true crime documentary film on Netflix, and after watching "The Crash," audiences are warning each other about the harrowing true story of Mackenzie Shirilla and a car crash that killed two of her classmates.

On July 30, 2022, Shirilla, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dominic Russo, and their friend Davion Flanagan were driving home in the early morning from a party in Strongsville, Ohio — with Shirilla in the driver's seat. According to evidence, Shirilla was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the fatal crash and made no attempt to brake. Russo and Flanagan died at the crash site, and Shirilla sustained a number of harrowing injuries.

The question that people are asking, after they watch "The Crash," is simple: Is Shirilla a murderer? People on the internet sure seem to think so. On X, @wisconsinsane wrote, "Just finished watching Netflix's 'The Crash' and my mind is numb. I've watched some disturbing documentaries, but few have left me as unsettled as the story of Mackenzie Shirilla. She shows no contrition or meaningful acceptance of responsibility for the lives she destroyed." Another user, @missingplutotoo, said that Flanagan's father calling out the Shirilla family's parenting style made things feel clear. "Davions dad clocked it when he described exactly the disservice [Mackenzie Shirilla's] parents are doing to her in prison," they wrote. "She will never take accountability, never show remorse, and never grow. I hope she NEVER gets out."

People on Reddit were incensed too. On one thread, u/Remarkable_Rip6231 wrote, "Kenzie is a sociopathic narcissist. And no, I'm not an expert, but I have eyes and ears. She is an awful awful human." Some people, though, pointed their ire at her parents.