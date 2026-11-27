Steve Martin And John Candy's Classic Thanksgiving Movie Is A Paramount+ Streaming Hit
John Hughes made some of the most beloved movies of all time in his eight directorial efforts, to the point where it's nearly impossible to rank the films he wrote and directed. Still, there are few movies that reach the specific balance of comedy with such an emotional punch as Hughes does in 1987's "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." This is a goofball movie that borders on the surreal, with some of the most bizarre imagery in a comedy movie, while also delivering some of the most heartbreaking and heartwarming moments that came out of the 1980s.
The film stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, an uptight marketing executive forced to be paired with Del Griffith (John Candy), a goofball salesman with a heart of gold, when their journey from New York City to Chicago is disrupted. What was meant to be just a short cab and plane ride home just in time for Thanksgiving ends up being a three-day odyssey full of shenanigans, attempted murder, and much more.
It's no wonder, then, that "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is the No. 1 movie streaming on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day 2026. After all, there are plenty of movies about Christmas, to the point where it's easy to overlook Thanksgiving, and with good reason. For one, it's not really a holiday outside the U.S. and Canada (and even then, celebrated on different days), and the imagery is not dissimilar to Christmas anyway. Still, the best Thanksgiving movies deliver a very specific tone that's less about holiday magic and more about celebrating what we have despite the horrors of daily life. From the opening minutes of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," it's clear this movie could not be set at any other time of year except during the chaos and anxiety of Thanksgiving.
Steve Martin And John Candy make for strange friends
The travel chaos that is quite unique to Thanksgiving is the crux of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." The arrival of snowstorms that plague the East Coast of the continental United States, the huge flux of travelers, and the general anxiety and irritability of travelers around the country add to, well, a very stressful time of year. It's why Steve Martin's uptight businessman Neal is so relatable. The film simply nails the feeling of needing to interact with others and ask for their help while being utterly frustrated with having to deal with anyone at such a bad time. It's also why John Candy's performance is such a tightrope, because his character has to be annoying in addition to being charming. Del's not really someone you'd want as a travel companion, yet he is absolutely the best person you want as a friend.
That tricky balance is what makes the movie so memorable, and why John Candy's best line remains the best Thanksgiving movie quote ever. Neal and Del are forced to not only set aside their differences, but actually recognize the humanity in each other while acknowledging that they themselves are flawed. This is a highly empathetic film that's all about how we should find love and camaraderie even in unlikely companions. That is why the film so perfectly captures the spirit of Thanksgiving, because it's not about estranged family members, but rather complete strangers who must come to learn they need one another and that they should be grateful for what they bring into each other's lives. Togetherness is not just for family members, or even people you like, but also for strangers you come to appreciate despite the ways they annoy you.