John Hughes made some of the most beloved movies of all time in his eight directorial efforts, to the point where it's nearly impossible to rank the films he wrote and directed. Still, there are few movies that reach the specific balance of comedy with such an emotional punch as Hughes does in 1987's "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." This is a goofball movie that borders on the surreal, with some of the most bizarre imagery in a comedy movie, while also delivering some of the most heartbreaking and heartwarming moments that came out of the 1980s.

The film stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, an uptight marketing executive forced to be paired with Del Griffith (John Candy), a goofball salesman with a heart of gold, when their journey from New York City to Chicago is disrupted. What was meant to be just a short cab and plane ride home just in time for Thanksgiving ends up being a three-day odyssey full of shenanigans, attempted murder, and much more.

It's no wonder, then, that "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is the No. 1 movie streaming on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day 2026. After all, there are plenty of movies about Christmas, to the point where it's easy to overlook Thanksgiving, and with good reason. For one, it's not really a holiday outside the U.S. and Canada (and even then, celebrated on different days), and the imagery is not dissimilar to Christmas anyway. Still, the best Thanksgiving movies deliver a very specific tone that's less about holiday magic and more about celebrating what we have despite the horrors of daily life. From the opening minutes of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," it's clear this movie could not be set at any other time of year except during the chaos and anxiety of Thanksgiving.