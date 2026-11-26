"South Park" has been on a roll recently. When the show finally left behind its Mr.-Garrison-as-Trump allegory and stopped doing endless specials (even if most of those were fantastic), it found its stride again in Season 28, which took on AI and deepfakes in the funniest way possible. Then, Season 29 took on everything from the data centers, to "looksmaxxing" and "aura farming" in a hilarious "Backrooms" parody, to club sports in a great "Heated Rivalry" parody, to the US beef shortage, and more.

It's been a funny season, and it's been a heartfelt season at times, particularly when the show killed Kenny (again) and decided to replace him with none other than a kid version of Randy (complete with mustache). It has even been a romantic season, with the Tweek and Craig romance-focused episode. What "South Park" usually isn't, however, is scary. That changed with the Season 29 finale, which delivered the scariest TV scene of 2026 — twice.

In the finale, "City Endings," the town of South Park (renamed this season as South America) is hit with major power outages that disrupt the town's "GTA VI" gametime. It is part of a conspiracy involving secret deals the government made with billionaire weenies. At the same time, there's paranoia involving supposed Chinese spies and possible cyberattacks from that country.

In the middle of all this, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle are also haunted by visions of the late Kenny, who died after being blown up by an e-bike in the season's premiere. Except this is not just Kenny, but a zombified version that haunts the boys in the form of horrific ghouls that even infiltrate "GTA VI," like a spectre out of "The Ring."