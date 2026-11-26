South Park's Season 29 Finale Features The Scariest TV Scene Of 2026
"South Park" has been on a roll recently. When the show finally left behind its Mr.-Garrison-as-Trump allegory and stopped doing endless specials (even if most of those were fantastic), it found its stride again in Season 28, which took on AI and deepfakes in the funniest way possible. Then, Season 29 took on everything from the data centers, to "looksmaxxing" and "aura farming" in a hilarious "Backrooms" parody, to club sports in a great "Heated Rivalry" parody, to the US beef shortage, and more.
It's been a funny season, and it's been a heartfelt season at times, particularly when the show killed Kenny (again) and decided to replace him with none other than a kid version of Randy (complete with mustache). It has even been a romantic season, with the Tweek and Craig romance-focused episode. What "South Park" usually isn't, however, is scary. That changed with the Season 29 finale, which delivered the scariest TV scene of 2026 — twice.
In the finale, "City Endings," the town of South Park (renamed this season as South America) is hit with major power outages that disrupt the town's "GTA VI" gametime. It is part of a conspiracy involving secret deals the government made with billionaire weenies. At the same time, there's paranoia involving supposed Chinese spies and possible cyberattacks from that country.
In the middle of all this, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle are also haunted by visions of the late Kenny, who died after being blown up by an e-bike in the season's premiere. Except this is not just Kenny, but a zombified version that haunts the boys in the form of horrific ghouls that even infiltrate "GTA VI," like a spectre out of "The Ring."
Kenny's zombie form is utterly gruesome
"South Park" has toyed with the horror genre before, usually body horror. There was the Michael Jackson parody with Mr. Jefferson slowly rotting away, for example, or the HumanCentipad. The Season 29 finale, however, features one of the wildest and most gruesome eldritch abominations in the nearly 30-year history of the show. It starts with several scenes of Kenny simply standing creepily in the background, stalking the boys as if to try and send a message.
"City Endings" is a legit horror episode, which is rare from the show that spent nearly a decade on a silly weed farm storyline. The image of Kenny just standing in the background, his face obscured by his hoodie but with bright eyes just shining like Pennywise in "It," is already quite disturbing and terrifying. Then, when the boys finally catch up to Kenny, who leads them to the cemetery and to his own grave, he shows off his gruesome zombie face and starts dissolving like that guy in "Poltergeist," in excruciatingly disturbing detail, before exploding in a pool of blood.
It's enough to make your skin crawl, but it's not even the scariest scene of the episode. That climax comes in later, while the boys are playing "GTA VI" at Butters' house. We see the zombie Kenny monster with long spiky teeth, deranged eyes and elongated limbs with claws crawling out of the TV like Samara Morgan from "The Ring." It is the stuff of pure nightmares, and by far the scariest scene in 2026 television.