2008's "Tropic Thunder" begins with some table-setting in-universe movie trailers for other fictional films starring the actors who, in the body of the film, are making a Vietnam war movie. One of these is for a film starring Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), and it's the latest in his "Scorcher" franchise. But where the prior "Scorcher" movies have starred Speedman as a hero saving a baby in the middle of a fiery apocalypse, "Scorcher VI: Global Meltdown" sees Speedman's hero return after an eclipse plunges the post-apocalyptic Earth into freezing temperatures. (Also, he's now looking after two babies instead of just one.)

By comparison, in "Focker In-Law," Greg wants to cook his father-in-law Jack (Robert De Niro) his favorite meal, but his son's new girlfriend, Olivia (Ariana Grande), wants to use the kitchen to make an alternate meal for Jack at the same time. So, Greg and Olivia, having already gotten off on the wrong foot, compete while cooking, which naturally results in Greg becoming careless and nearly burning his own face off, leaving him with a scorched appearance for a while. From there, he goes on to meet up with Jack, who's now all into health and wellness and insists that the pair talk during a cold plunge, which Greg assures him he's done before. But he hasn't, of course, and he ends up not being able to take the extreme cold.

With these two moments combined, Stiller is once again put in the middle of both extreme heat and extreme cold. However, in stark contrast to Tugg Speedman, Greg can't handle either temperature. It's a cute way of acknowledging Stiller's on-screen past while once again dunking pretty mercilessly on Greg.

"Focker In-Law" is in theaters now.