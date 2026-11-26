Focker In-Law Has A Clever Tropic Thunder Tribute You Probably Missed
Being the third sequel to "Meet the Parents," this week's "Focker In-Law" (you can read our review here) has a lot on its plate. Its intention is to act as a direct follow-up to 2010's "Little Fockers," yet it also aims to lightly reset the franchise's premise and, unlike most other legacy sequels, retain a tight focus on the property's original lead, Greg Focker (Ben Stiller), and his neurotic shenanigans. On the whole, then, writer/director John Hamburg has his hands full with all that plus balancing a rather large ensemble of actors, ranging from returning players like Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Owen Wilson to newcomers such as Ariana Grande. Basically, the film doesn't really have the time to incorporate a bunch of cheeky nods to its stars' past work.
This is why it's even more delightful to see a little tribute to one of Stiller's other popular comedies snuck into the body of "Focker In-Law." Rather than Stiller or the like awkwardly making a verbal reference, the tribute is elegantly woven into a couple of the film's gags. Indeed, one of the tenets of the "Meet the Parents/Fockers" franchise is that Greg needs to be put through the ringer both emotionally and physically, and Hamburg finds multiple ways to accomplish this throughout "Focker In-Law." Near the beginning of the movie, for instance, Greg is accidentally burned in the face, while later, he's nearly frozen to death. In addition to these jokes being part of the movie piling misery onto Greg, they double as a sly nod to Stiller's transgressive action comedy flick "Tropic Thunder," in which his character similarly endured extreme temperatures. It's subtle enough to be missed yet clever enough to stand out.
Greg Focker and Tugg Speedman have very different responses to hot and cold
2008's "Tropic Thunder" begins with some table-setting in-universe movie trailers for other fictional films starring the actors who, in the body of the film, are making a Vietnam war movie. One of these is for a film starring Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), and it's the latest in his "Scorcher" franchise. But where the prior "Scorcher" movies have starred Speedman as a hero saving a baby in the middle of a fiery apocalypse, "Scorcher VI: Global Meltdown" sees Speedman's hero return after an eclipse plunges the post-apocalyptic Earth into freezing temperatures. (Also, he's now looking after two babies instead of just one.)
By comparison, in "Focker In-Law," Greg wants to cook his father-in-law Jack (Robert De Niro) his favorite meal, but his son's new girlfriend, Olivia (Ariana Grande), wants to use the kitchen to make an alternate meal for Jack at the same time. So, Greg and Olivia, having already gotten off on the wrong foot, compete while cooking, which naturally results in Greg becoming careless and nearly burning his own face off, leaving him with a scorched appearance for a while. From there, he goes on to meet up with Jack, who's now all into health and wellness and insists that the pair talk during a cold plunge, which Greg assures him he's done before. But he hasn't, of course, and he ends up not being able to take the extreme cold.
With these two moments combined, Stiller is once again put in the middle of both extreme heat and extreme cold. However, in stark contrast to Tugg Speedman, Greg can't handle either temperature. It's a cute way of acknowledging Stiller's on-screen past while once again dunking pretty mercilessly on Greg.
"Focker In-Law" is in theaters now.