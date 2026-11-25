It's a little surprising to realize, but legacy sequels like "Focker In-Law" aren't the outliers they used to be. In fairness, legacy sequels are not a brand new phenomenon. For example, Martin Scorsese's "The Color of Money" was a sequel to "The Hustler" released 25 years after its predecessor's debut in 1961.

Yet, the "legacy sequel" is a more specific concept than merely a belated sequel. Whether intended as a soft reboot or a larger continuity pivot, a legacy sequel typically involves a perspective shift to a new (and often younger) protagonist, relegating the former leads to supporting roles. This trend arguably began with J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" in 2009, and it was solidified by "Tron: Legacy" the following year. In fact, it's entirely possible that the latter film gave the legacy sequel its terminology.

Many more legacy sequels have cropped up since then, with most of them following this template. For a period, they were generally limited to science fiction films, including 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" and "Blade Runner 2049" from two years later. Since then, though, the legacy sequel has moved beyond the sci-fi genre to encapsulate action ("Top Gun: Maverick"), horror ("28 Years Later"), and even comedy ("Coming 2 America").

That brings us back to "Focker In-Law," the fourth film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise. Most legacy sequels attempt to recapture (if not re-stage) the movie that started it all, and "Focker In-Law" does indeed revisit the basic premise of "Meet the Parents." But rather than having longtime star Ben Stiller pass the torch to new cast member Ariana Grande, the film keeps his Greg Focker as the protagonist. It's proof positive that legacy sequels don't always need to replace older characters and can let them grow gracefully with audiences instead.