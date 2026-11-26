Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth."

It simply wouldn't be a Quentin Tarantino movie if it didn't double down on itself. After wowing audiences everywhere in 2019 with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the quirky and uber-talented filmmaker returned to the scene of the crime (so to speak) once more with his long-awaited sequel/spin-off film, "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth." This time, the buddy comedy act with Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt's Cliff has been dropped, focusing solely on the latter as the stuntman embarks on his latest round of mischief. Though Tarantino stepped aside from his directing duties to make room for David Fincher, well, let's just say that the script is as purely QT as it gets.

That quickly becomes evident as we're dropped back into this alternate-history world of 1970s Los Angeles, and there's one recurring gag that references a certain controversy from before. You see, despite so much acclaim from critics and fans alike, "Once Upon a Time" drew the ire of many with its irreverent treatment of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, portrayed by Mike Moh in the film. Even Lee's family weighed in on the matter, objecting to how easily Cliff puts the arrogant Lee in his place during a fight scene on the set of a film. Not surprisingly, "Cliff Booth" returns to this fraught topic on several occasions, and it certainly feels like a meta-textual jab at the real-world backlash from before.

Was this in poor taste, or is Tarantino merely poking fun with a self-deprecating running joke? Moviegoers will undoubtedly have strong takes on either side. Here's where we land on our second go-around with this little debate.